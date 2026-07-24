WTA Prague R16 Best Bets Including Bouzkova vs Lee

The WTA Livesport Prague Open round of 16 officially begins today. Four matches will be played today, and the rest will be played tomorrow. We are also covering the round of 16 being played in Hamburg so that you can get action for both tournaments right here on LWOS. With all of that out of the way, please enjoy our best bets for Prague. You can also share your wagers and picks with us down in the comments.

WTA Prague Open

Bouzkova – Lee: Time 6:30 EST

H2H: 0-0

Marie Bouzkova is the No. 1 seed here in Prague. Bouzkova is a monster 9-1 entering Prague, with a title at WTA Nottingham and a round-of-16 run at Wimbledon before being knocked out. Nottingham was just one of two titles claimed by Bouzkova in 2026, the other happening at WTA Bogota. Bouzkova is also the reigning Prague Open champion from last year, and she won here in 2022, as well. Carol Lee, her opponent, plays tennis, and that’s about as much as I can say about her. She’s mostly an ITF player, though she has competed in several WTA events this year.

Best Bet to Make

This is just not a competitive match on the books. Bouzkova is a 5-1 favorite on some books, and a 1.12-4.45 favorite on average. If you want to make money from this one, you’re going to have to play handicap or over/under; there’s simply no getting around that. I would prefer to play it safe and take Bouzkova winning 2:0 at -170 on FanDuel. You’re not going to find too many great bets on this match for obvious reasons, so go big or go fairly average. Those are the choices here.

That being said, betting on Bouzkova winning 2:0 is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Bouzkova winning 2:0 @-170 @FanDuel

Valentova – Joint: Time 8:00 EST

H2H: 0-1

Maya Joint vs Tereza Valentova is probably the most interesting match in this half of the round at Prague. Joint was once inside the Top 30 in the World. She’s been going the wrong way this year, as she’s now No. 77 in the World. She’s only won five total matches in 2026, and now she draws the No. 5 seed here in Prague. Valentova isn’t that far ahead of Joint in the World rankings at No. 63, but at least she’s won 19 matches this year to only 15 losses. She almost won a title at WTA Saint-Malo, but she ultimately crumbled in the third set against Moyuka Uchijima.

Best Bet to Make

Given Joint’s atrocious 2026 record, the books have Valentova as a monster favorite. The average odds are 1.32-3.35 in favor of Valentova, who was a semifinalist here last year in Prague. I think it’s smart to keep this one simple and take Valentova winning 2:0. You can score a solid return on this one, as Valentova sits at 1.91 on WilliamHill. You’re doubling your money at that point.

That being said, betting on Valentova winning 2:0 is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: Valentova winning 2:0 @1.91 @WilliamHill

Aksu – Snigur: Time 9:30 EST

H2H: 0-1

Ayla Aksu will meet Daria Snigur in our final match of the column. Snigur is having a fantastic year at 37-12, and that includes two titles. One of them was an ITF event, but the other was Oeiras 3. That said, she’s been in three finals, two semifinals, and one quarterfinal this year. Aksu is 32-17 with an ITF title at Porto 4. Aksu largely spends her time playing in ITF events.

Best Bet to Make

As Aksu is such an underdog in this match, you’re gonna have to do some prop betting to cash in on it. On average, Snigur is a 1.11 to 6.54 favorite, but some books have Aksu at 7.27 straight up. I personally think this is going to be a very quick match. The last time these two met, Snigur beat her with two 6-1 sets, and there’s no reason to think she’s regressed any since then. Take the under on 18.5 games at 1.95 on 10Bet and have yourself a nice night out.

That being said, betting on under 18.5 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: under 18.5 games @1.95 @10Bet

Main Photo Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports