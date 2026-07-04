WTA Wimbledon Best Bets Including Navarro vs Kostyuk

WTA Wimbledon third-round play continues on Saturday. The matchups on this card are special. High-profile players meeting on the first weekend of a major tournament creates a special kind of excitement. It isn’t the final weekend when a champion is crowned and a trophy is lifted, but it’s a time when quality opponents test themselves against each other, and there are several matches for fans to choose from. There is a lot of variety in terms of athletes to cheer for, but there is also a greater significance to these matches after the first two rounds, in which there are a lot of obscure names in the field. Now the pressure gets more intense, which is part of what makes these matches fun to wager on. LWOS has our best bet for three matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.

WTA Wimbledon

Navarro – Kostyuk: 6:00 EST

H2H: 4-0

This is a terrific matchup to start the Saturday card for the WTA Wimbledon tournament at the All-England Club. Marta Kostyuk won 17 straight matches earlier this season. She made a run all the way to the Roland-Garros semifinals before losing to Mirra Andreeva. That winning streak was on clay, however. This is grass, and winning is not as certain as it was back in May. Kostyuk was pushed by Anna Blinkova in the previous round of this WTA Wimbledon event, needing three sets to win. She did well to prevail, but is she about to get knocked out? Emma Navarro is 4-0 head-to-head against Kostyuk. Navarro is also enjoying a good grass season. This is not an easy match to call.

Best Bet to Make

Kostyuk struggles against Navarro, and Navarro is better on grass than on clay. Navarro has eight grass match wins in 2026, whereas Kostyuk has only two. Yet, Kostyuk is a top-15 player and someone who has shown she clearly knows how to win a large number of tennis matches. The specific matchup and the surface favor Navarro, but Kostyuk is the more accomplished player. The more you think about this match, the harder it seems to pick a winner. That’s when you go to the over 2.5 sets bet. It seems hard to think either player will win in straight sets unless it’s something like 7-5, 7-6. The price for an over 2.5 sets bet is always great. It’s worth pulling the trigger here, but you could also throw Navarro plus 1.5 sets into a parlay since she is the market underdog and you’ll get better value on her side as opposed to Kostyuk’s side.

That being said, betting on over 2.5 sets is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: over 2.5 sets @2.37 @Betsson

Samsonova – Bouzkova: Time 6:00 EST

H2H: 3-2

This is another really close matchup in the WTA Wimbledon third round. Liudmila Samsonova needed three sets to win her second-round match against Diana Shnaider, who made the semifinals of the French Open. Samsonova has a powerful serve, which is rewarded on grass. After struggling on clay, she has improved during this grass season. Marie Bouzkova is having a strong grass season. She was a little sluggish in the first round (needing three sets to win) but was sharper in the second round, a straight-set win over Tyra Caterina Grant. Bouzkova has eight grass match wins in 2026 compared to three for Samsonova.

Best Bet to Make

The fact that Bouzkova has eight grass match victories this year is why she is the clear but not overwhelming betting market favorite in this WTA Wimbledon match. You will get a perfectly reasonable price for Bouzkova at 1.74, but that’s not the bet we will recommend. You could fold Bouzkova moneyline into a parlay, however, or perhaps just make a small single bet on the side. Our main play, the one we recommend here, is over 2.5 sets. This bet might be used a lot, but it’s used a lot for a reason. These matches are tough and involve players it is hard to separate in a head-to-head comparison. Bouzkova obviously has the grass wins and the overall comfort zone on the surface, but Samsonova is a talented grass player who is showing signs of waking up after several difficult weeks on clay earlier in the year. If it feels uncomfortable picking either player to win in straight sets, you should generally go with over 2.5 sets since the price is so good.

That being said, betting on over 2.5 sets is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: over 2.5 sets @2.40 @Betsson

Snigur – Krueger: Time 7:30 EST

H2H: 0-0

Daria Snigur and Ashlyn Krueger are riding a wave of good form coming into this WTA Wimbledon third-rounder. Snigur beat Elina Svitolina convincingly in the first round and then followed that up with a second-round win over Leolia Jeanjean. Ashlyn Krueger defeated a very talented and dangerous grass tennis player, Donna Vekic, in the first round. She then wiped out Miriam Bolkvadze in the second round, winning a near-perfect 6-1, 6-0 match. These are two players playing well against good competition. Accordingly, the betting markets have this match priced as a virtual toss-up. The moneyline averages for both players are nearly identical. For many bettors, this is a pick-the-winner kind of match.

Best Bet to Make

You could try to pick a winner here if you have an angle, but it’s hard to find a real comfort zone with either player since the opponent is playing well. Both players are thriving on grass, too. Snigur is a solid 6-2. Krueger is 15-1, though several of those matches were in much smaller tournaments than WTA Wimbledon. Krueger has won all of her last 10 matches, so that might give bettors a reason to lean to Krueger, but Snigur seems like a tough obstacle, given her recent form. What do you do here? Once again, it’s the over 2.5 set bet. There are just so many matches in which it’s hard to clearly separate two players, and that’s when over 2.5 sets is the right play to make.

That being said, betting on over 2.5 sets is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/ the best odds: over 2.5 sets @2.37 @Betsson

Main Photo Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports