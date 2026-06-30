Xbox has been promising ‘State of Decay 3’ for years — and now it could be facing cancellation, despite its trailers and alpha. What are we even doing here?

By / June 30, 2026

The death of trust at Xbox may be imminent, if this latest report is to be believed.

One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Xbox games is State of Decay 3 from Undead Labs. State of Decay is a zombie apocalypse management simulation game, where players in small teams can develop settlements, fight against zombie hordes, and scavenge for supplies. The previous games had a variety of limitations, but many of these have been eliminated in State of Decay 3, which looks incredibly promising.

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