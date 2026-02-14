Your weekend binge list: 11 new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Peacock and more (Feb. 13-15)

Valentine’s Day weekend is here, which means whether you’re planning a cozy date night, a solo self-care binge or actively avoiding romance, there’s no shortage of new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services. This lineup smartly splits its energy between romance and dark thrills, so you can lean into Valentine’s Day or completely rebel against it.

For the romantics, “Love Is Blind” returns for season 10, “Eternity” proves why it’s one of the best rom-coms in years, and “Is This Thing On?” explores mid-life relationship issues. Prefer something less candlelit? “Cross” season 2 and “Dark Winds” season 4 are packed with crime drama grit, “Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip” brings laughs and “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast” combines both. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ (Netflix)

“Derry Girls” creator Lisa McGee returns to Northern Ireland, once again mining big laughs — this time with a noticeably darker edge. Lifelong friends Saoirse (Róisín Gallagher), Robyn (Sinéad Keenan) and Dara (Caoilfhionn Dunne), now firmly in their late 30s, are pulled back together by the death of their long-estranged fourth member.

What begins as a seemingly routine wake curdles fast into something eerie, macabre and unexpectedly perilous, unfolding well beyond the borders of Belfast. Blending caustic comedy with a sly murder mystery, the series bears all of McGee’s hallmarks: razor-sharp banter, fraught friendships and that unmistakably dark Northern Irish wit.

All 8 episodes are streaming now on Netflix

‘Dark Winds’ season 4 (AMC)

The neo-Western thriller rides back in for a taut, high-stakes fourth season. This time, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) are pulled out of the relative shelter of Navajo Nation and into the unforgiving sprawl of 1970s Los Angeles, where time is their enemy. They’re scrambling to locate a missing Navajo girl before an obsessive killer with deep organized-crime connections makes his next move.

With danger lurking at every turn, the Tribal Police are forced to navigate a brutal maze of corruption, violence and lies, pushing their instincts and loyalties to the limit. Season 4 ups the pressure and delivers some of the most relentless, nail-biting drama the series has seen.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling, Fubo or Philo)

‘Cross’ season 2 (Prime Video)

Alex Cross steps back into the fray. Prime Video’s hit crime thriller returns with Aldis Hodge’s incisive detective facing a volatile new case fueled by billionaire egos, disturbing clues and a killer desperate to be seen.

When tech mogul Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) seeks FBI protection after receiving a bone-chilling warning, Cross joins forces with Agent Kayla Craig to unravel a murder steeped in wealth, power and intent. With tighter twists, murkier psychology and revelations that cut uncomfortably close, the new season puts Cross’s intellect — and his personal limits — to the test.

Episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video

‘The Artful Dodger’ season 2 (Hulu/Disney+)

A bold Dickensian remix of crime caper, medical melodrama and ill-fated romance, season 2 kicks off with Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) at his absolute lowest. Six months after that brutal cliffhanger, he’s locked up, facing the gallows and pursued by a relentless new inspector intent on keeping him far from Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell).

Belle, however, has no interest in being a proper daughter, charging ahead with her medical ambitions despite mounting scandal and family pressure. Elsewhere, Norbert Fagin (David Thewlis) is eager to pull Jack into yet another doomed plot, even as a killer prowls the colony. “The Artful Dodger” doubles down on peril, passion and reinvention — with chaos sure to follow.

All 8 episodes are streaming now on Hulu and Disney+

‘Love Is Blind’ season 10 (Netflix)

Love is blind … until it’s not. Netflix’s dating experiment still boasts a better success rate than that other rose-soaked franchise, and yes, a few real-deal couples have come out of it (Lauren and Cameron forever!). But let’s not kid ourselves — the fairy tales are a side perk. The real draw is the chaos.

The premise hasn’t changed: Singles date in audio-connected pods, fall for voices instead of faces, and only meet in the flesh if a ring is involved. This season, the cast hails from Ohio, bringing a mix of Midwestern politeness and absolutely no hesitation when it comes to stirring the pot.

Episodes 1-6 are streaming now on Netflix

‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ (Paramount+)

This British comedy stars Dawn French as Debbie Fendon, a larger-than-life granny whose “protective” instincts are as outrageous as they are side-splitting. Chaos erupts when her supposedly late husband William (Mark Heap) resurfaces — hiding in the loft while the family eagerly anticipates a life insurance payout — sending the Fendons’ already fraught lives into full-blown mayhem. Packed with secrets, schemes and one impossibly domineering matriarch, the show delivers a wonderfully absurd ride that’s equal parts heart and hilarity.

All 6 episodes are streaming now on Paramount+

New movies

‘Eternity’ (Apple TV)

Rom-coms don’t usually begin with death, but the happily ever after in “Eternity” takes place in the great beyond. Elizabeth Olsen stars as Joan, who wakes up in a very organized afterlife hotel and gets seven days to decide where — and with whom — she’ll spend forever.

Waiting for her are Larry (Miles Teller), the husband she built a life with, and Luke (Callum Turner), the first love who died young in the war and has been waiting for her for decades. One of the best rom-coms in years, it features sharp writing, playful world-building and real chemistry.

Streaming now on Apple TV

‘Is This Thing On?” (PVOD)

In his latest directorial effort, Bradley Cooper dials things way down with an intimate, quietly funny divorce movie that finds humor in midlife ennui. Will Arnett plays Alex, a finance guy whose marriage is ending and whose accidental detour into New York’s stand-up scene becomes a lifeline. Meanwhile, Alex’s wife Tess (Laura Dern) is trying to reclaim the ambitions she shelved for family life.

The setup is familiar, but the details feel lived-in and relatable. It’s a low-key crowd-pleaser about reinvention and second acts arriving later than planned.

Streaming now with purchase on Prime Video or Apple TV

‘Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip’ (Netflix)

After stealing scenes for two decades, Madea’s loudest, loosest cannon finally takes the wheel. This road trip movie puts Joe front and center as he drags his sheltered grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) across the country under the guise of a wholesome college tour. Ha!

Naturally, Joe’s zero-filter “wisdom,” impulsive decisions and talent for creating chaos derail the plan almost immediately. Perry leans hard into Joe’s gleefully inappropriate vibe. Buckle up for a joyride with no brakes.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Predator: Badlands’ (Hulu)

After the lean, mean reinvention of “Prey,” “Badlands” doubles down on what this franchise does best: hunting, survival and spectacle, with a smart twist. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, this entry boldly sidelines humans and puts a young Predator, dismissed as unworthy by his own kind, front and center.

Stranded on a brutally hostile planet, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teams up with a damaged android, Thia (Elle Fanning), in a desperate, deadly quest. Visceral, oddly soulful and refreshingly focused, “Badlands” feels like the franchise is firing on all cylinders again.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Blue Moon’ (Netflix)

“Blue Moon” is perfect for anyone who likes their showbiz stories served with equal parts melancholy and martini. Richard Linklater’s biographical dramedy trails Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke, a Best Actor frontrunner) through the long, bruising night he realizes the world — and his old partner Richard Rodgers — has moved on without him.

Set against the opening of “Oklahoma!” in 1943, the film is a smoky, bittersweet waltz through fading fame, unrequited love and the punchlines we tell to keep from falling apart. Linklater keeps the focus tight on Hart, letting Hawke’s extraordinary performance speak for itself.

Streaming now on Netflix

