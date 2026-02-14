Your weekend binge list: 11 new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Peacock and more (Feb. 13-15)

By / February 14, 2026

Valentine’s Day weekend is here, which means whether you’re planning a cozy date night, a solo self-care binge or actively avoiding romance, there’s no shortage of new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services. This lineup smartly splits its energy between romance and dark thrills, so you can lean into Valentine’s Day or completely rebel against it.

For the romantics, “Love Is Blind” returns for season 10, “Eternity” proves why it’s one of the best rom-coms in years, and “Is This Thing On?” explores mid-life relationship issues. Prefer something less candlelit? “Cross” season 2 and “Dark Winds” season 4 are packed with crime drama grit, “Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip” brings laughs and “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast” combines both. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Quick Guide: New Streaming This Weekend (Feb. 13-15)

Show/Movie

Platform

Genre

Release Date

“The Artful Dodger” season 2

Disney+/Hulu

Crime caper

Out now

“Cross” season 2

Prime Video

Crime thriller

Out now

“Love Is Blind” season 10

Netflix

Reality dating

Out now

“Can You Keep a Secret?”

Paramount+

Comedy

Out now

“How to Get to Heaven From Belfast”

Netflix

Comedy/murder mystery

Out now

“Dark Winds” season 4

AMC

Neo-Western thriller

Feb. 15

“Is This Thing On?”

PVOD

Drama/comedy

Out now. 1

“Eternity”

Apple TV

Romantic comedy

Out now

“Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip”

Netflix

Comedy

Out now

“Predator: Badlands”

Hulu

Sci-fi action

Out now

“Blue Moon”

Netflix

Biographical dramedy

Out now

New TV shows

‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ (Netflix)

