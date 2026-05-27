Spurs fans in low-cut tops say they will be in attendance for Game 6 after viral performances in San Antonio

The playoffs are when the real stars take their games to another level. It’s one thing to put up big numbers in the regular season; it’s another thing to deliver when the lights are at their brightest in the postseason.

Over the weekend, during the back-and-forth Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, a couple of stars put up performances for the history books.

I’m not talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama either. I’m talking about a couple of Spurs fans who showed up ready to go viral in low-cut tops while cheering on the home team.

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They first appeared on Friday night at Game 3 behind the Spurs bench while cameras were on head coach Mitch Johnson. The two grabbed the internet’s attention, then the internet sleuths set out to find out who they were.

The two influencer/content creators, identified by their social media handles as bluebeari and juliejswan, returned for Game 4 on Sunday in brighter low-cut tops. Once again, they were perfectly positioned for some camera time.

The duo, much like Shaq and Kobe in their prime, delivered and went back-to-back in Western Conference Finals games. That’s not an easy feat to pull off, but they made it look easy.

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Game 5 on Tuesday night is in Oklahoma City. The dynamic duo is not expected to make the trip to OKC. They are, however, planning to be back in action for Game 6 on Thursday in San Antonio.

Bluebeari made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, “Yes, we will be at Game 6 #gospursgo #spurs #spursnation.”

When asked by one of the fans they’ve made during their breakout performances over the weekend, how will people know it’s them in attendance, and if they will give people a sign, Blue responded, “Oh you will have signs!”

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There will be a lot riding on Game 6 when the series returns to the Spurs home floor. Can these two influencers put together another solid performance?

Will they have enough in the tank to fight back against the Charles Barkley’s “big ol’ women in San Antonio” jokes, which have popped back up thanks to their low-cut tops? I wouldn’t bet against them.