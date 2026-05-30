Youth baseball coach hit with lifetime ban after viral incident

May 28, 2026Updated May 29, 2026, 2:18 p.m. ET

A youth baseball incident that went viral has resulted in discipline.

An Oklahoma coach, who allegedly instructed his 12-year-old son to hurl a ball into the opposing team’s dugout, has been given a lifetime suspension by the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), which sanctioned the travel ball tournament where the incident took place.

The coach’s son, who was pitching at the time he threw the ball into the opposing team’s dugout during a tournament Memorial Day weekend in Kansas City, has been suspended for five years.

John Latella, CEO of USSSA, informed USA TODAY Sports of the disciplinary action Thursday, May 28.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the sensitive manner of the issue, and involvement of minors, no further comments will be (provided),” Latella told USA TODAY Sports by text message.

The incident occurred during a game between 11-and-under teams from Oklahoma and Nebraska. (Players who are 12 and in fifth grade are eligible to play for an 11-and-under teams.) The incident gained national attention after a video showing part of what happened circulated on social media.

The coach suspended for life by USSSA is Michael Ryals 38, of Welling, Oklahoma. The pitcher’s name will not be published because he is a minor.

Two people associated with the team coached by Ryals said parents of the players thought Ryals told his son to throw into the opposing team’s dugout. The two people spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Those two people also said the incident took place after team from Nebraska grew loud and boisterous after the pitcher took the mound in the sixth and final inning of the game.

The team from Nebraska won 8-6.

One of the two people associated with the team coached by Ryals said one of the players’ parents sent a letter of apology to Brandon Magni, coach of the team from Nebraska, through Facebook. The person read the letter to USA TODAY Sports.

“Our athletes and our parents were 100 percent blindsided when Michael instructed his son to do what he did,” the letter stated. “We left the park immediately after the game and we are no longer associated with the coach and we never will be again.”

The USSSA is a non-profit organization based in Florida that, according to Latella’s LinkedIn page, has sanctioned 35,000 events with 4.5 million participants in 47 states.

This story has been updated with new information.