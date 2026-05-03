$1.8 Million Homes in Budapest

District 6 | $1.85 million (577 million Hungarian forints)

A modern penthouse in a period building

This three-bedroom duplex penthouse, renovated in 2024 with a modern aesthetic, sits on the two top floors of an 1885 building on Budapest’s central Andrássy Avenue.

The building is in the heart of Pest, an area on the eastern bank of the Danube River, in a bustling commercial and cultural neighborhood. The 1.5-mile-long Andrássy Avenue is famed for its high-end fashion houses, monuments and cultural spots, including the Hungarian State Opera and Heroes Square. Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is a 13-mile drive.

Size: 1,830 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,010

Indoors: Slanted skylights above the living room and sliding glass doors near the dining area drench this open-concept space in sunlight. The modern kitchen has Miele appliances and a concealed induction hob, while herringbone floors lend a classic feel. An en suite bedroom and a half bathroom are also on this floor.

Upstairs, a flex area is partially open to the living room below. Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and accent walls with funky wallpaper. Bathrooms throughout have fixtures by Hansgrohe and Laufen. Ducted multi-split air-conditioning units and radiators control the climate. High-tech features include Zigbee smart-light switches, heated floors in some rooms, and an Apple Home automation.