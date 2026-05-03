$1.8 Million Homes in Budapest

District 6 | $1.85 million (577 million Hungarian forints)
A modern penthouse in a period building
This three-bedroom duplex penthouse, renovated in 2024 with a modern aesthetic, sits on the two top floors of an 1885 building on Budapest’s central Andrássy Avenue.
The building is in the heart of Pest, an area on the eastern bank of the Danube River, in a bustling commercial and cultural neighborhood. The 1.5-mile-long Andrássy Avenue is famed for its high-end fashion houses, monuments and cultural spots, including the Hungarian State Opera and Heroes Square. Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is a 13-mile drive.
Size: 1,830 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,010
Indoors: Slanted skylights above the living room and sliding glass doors near the dining area drench this open-concept space in sunlight. The modern kitchen has Miele appliances and a concealed induction hob, while herringbone floors lend a classic feel. An en suite bedroom and a half bathroom are also on this floor.
Upstairs, a flex area is partially open to the living room below. Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and accent walls with funky wallpaper. Bathrooms throughout have fixtures by Hansgrohe and Laufen. Ducted multi-split air-conditioning units and radiators control the climate. High-tech features include Zigbee smart-light switches, heated floors in some rooms, and an Apple Home automation.
Outdoor space: The penthouse has a 742-square-foot rooftop terrace, plus a smaller terrace off the dining room.
Costs: The monthly condominium fee for this home is $170 (53,080 Hungarian Forints). If purchased by a company or legal entity, a local building tax of approximately $1,345 (420,000 Hungarian Forints) would be added.
Contact: Melinda Cziprián | Engel & Völkers Budapest
District 2 | $1.8 million (560 million forints)
A designer condominium on tranquil grounds
Completed in 2024, this three-bedroom unit is in a gated condo community in Hárshegy, a leafy area of Budapest’s District 2. Zoltán Varró, an award-winning Hungarian designer, worked on the project, which comprises three five-unit buildings with energy-efficient technology.
Széll Kálmán Square, a transportation hub, is less than four miles away, while Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is about 20 miles southeast. The neighborhood has an athletic complex, the picturesque Zugliget Chairlift, forests and hiking trails.
Size: 1,485 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,212
Indoors: A foyer opens to the open dining area, living room and kitchen, which has a breakfast counter and appliances by Bosch. A sliding door leads to the development’s grassy grounds. A half bathroom is near the entrance.
From the living room, a hallway leads to the three bedrooms, one with garden access. The primary suite has a soaking tub in the bedroom and an en suite bathroom with a shower. Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom. Walls throughout are covered with contemporary-style wallpapers.
Outdoor space: The home has a private garden of around 3,500 square feet. Around the development, dense trees offer privacy and forest scenery. Each home has two garaged parking spaces and a storage unit. The community offers a shared pool and social area.
Costs: The $430 monthly condominium fee covers maintenance, gardening, concierge services, pool access, waste management and building insurance.
District 2 | $1.7 million (529 million Hungarian forints)
A single-family home with a tiered garden and terrace
This custom four-bedroom villa from 2018 has three floors accessible by stairs and elevator. The house is perched on a sloping lot with views of the residential neighborhood below. Practical amenities include a heat pump, ceiling and floor heating and cooling, and a smart home system.
The home is on a calm residential street in District 2, northwest of the city center. Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is about 20 miles away, while St. Stephen’s Basilica and the attractions of downtown Budapest are about eight miles in the same direction.
Size: 2,756 square feet
Price per square foot: $615
Indoors: The main floor has a bright, open living room, dining room and kitchen. The adjoining corner kitchen has minimalist cabinets, marble walls and appliances by Miele under track lights. The lighting is playful, with pendant lights evoking bubbles over the dining table and geometric lights suspended the living room. From the kitchen, a hallway with a half bathroom leads to a study or extra bedroom.
Stairs from the living room lead down to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, also with marble walls. An elevator also connects the floors. A spa room has a sauna, a whirlpool tub and a glass-walled shower. A foyer and area with books are on the top floor, near the garage.
Outdoor space: The house, on a sloping lot, has a grassy lawn and a terraced garden. An open air dining area and a grill are off the living room. Two vehicles fit in the garage, and two more outside.
Costs: Typically, there no annual property taxes on homes owned by individuals, but buyers pay a 4 percent stamp duty.
Contact: Melinda Cziprián | Engel & Völkers Budapest
Given the fast pace of the current market, some properties may no longer be available at the time of publication.