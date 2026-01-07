1 Oversold Stock Primed to Rebound and 2 That Underwhelm

Rock-bottom prices don’t always mean rock-bottom businesses. The stocks we’re examining today have all touched their 52-week lows, creating a classic investor’s dilemma: bargain opportunity or value trap?

Price charts only tell part of the story. Our team at StockStory evaluates each company’s underlying fundamentals to separate temporary setbacks from structural declines. Keeping that in mind, here is one stock where the poor sentiment is creating a buying opportunity and two where the outlook is warranted.

One-Month Return: -11.3%

Drawing gaming fans with demo units set up with the latest releases, GameStop (NYSE:GME) sells new and used video games, consoles, and accessories, as well as pop culture merchandise.

Why Should You Dump GME?

GameStop’s brick-and-mortar engine keeps stalling as gamers migrate to digital downloads, and management is closing more outlets after shuttering hundreds of stores last year The share price remains an unpredictable meme-stock roller-coaster, and the purchase of thousands of Bitcoins have fueled huge swings On the bright side, the company has a large cash pile that gives CEO Ryan Cohen room to buy more Bitcoin or fund its collectibles and trading-card push

At $20.72 per share, GameStop trades at 24.4x forward P/E. Check out our free in-depth research report to learn more about why GME doesn’t pass our bar.

One-Month Return: -1.1%

Founded in 1971, Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services.

Why Is MMI Risky?

Muted 1.3% annual revenue growth over the last five years shows its demand lagged behind its consumer discretionary peers Poor free cash flow margin of 3% for the last two years limits its freedom to invest in growth initiatives, execute share buybacks, or pay dividends Diminishing returns on capital from an already low starting point show that neither management’s prior nor current bets are going as planned

Marcus & Millichap is trading at $28.06 per share, or 60.3x forward P/E. Dive into our free research report to see why there are better opportunities than MMI.

One-Month Return: +4%

With over 150 million patients impacted annually through its innovative healthcare technologies, Stryker (NYSE:SYK) develops and manufactures advanced medical devices and equipment across orthopedics, surgical tools, neurotechnology, and patient care solutions.

Why Could SYK Be a Winner?