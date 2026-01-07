Sydney Sweeney Poses Nude After Debunking Plastic Surgery Rumors

NEED TO KNOW Sydney Sweeney has posed in her most daring look yet

After setting the record straight about cosmetic enhancement speculations about her image, Sweeney posed completely nude on the daring cover

Sydney Sweeney is a knockout.

The actress, 28, celebrated her two recent film releases — The Housemaid and Christy Martin — in W Magazine‘s Annual Best Performances Issue released on Jan. 6. And in the art for her cover interview, she poses in her most daring look yet — spoiler alert: it didn’t involve any clothes at all!

Sweeney poses completely naked with nothing but a dazzling Chopard Haute Joaillerie necklace. Her blonde bob, which made its red carpet debut at the AFI Fest screening of Christy in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, was styled in vintage pin-up curls in the style of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look. After all, Sweeney channeled Hollywood’s Golden Age star in a white Galia Lahav gown — made with a skirt perfect for a recreation of Monroe’s famous scene from The Seven Year Itch — at The Housemaid premiere in December.

Sydney Sweeney for ‘W Magazine’.

In her interview with W Magazine, the Emmy nominee opened up about shaking off her characters at the end of the day, especially after starring in the biopic following the career of legendary boxer Christy Martin.

“I’ve always trained myself to separate as much as I can from my characters and not to put my own thoughts or memories into a scene. It allows me to know that a character is the one experiencing those moments, feelings, and scenarios—I’m not. When they call ‘Cut.’ I’m able to just jump out of it and be back to Syd,” she said.

But, with the dramatic transformation she had to go through for the movie, Sweeney said that it felt like she was “still coming home as Christy, in a sense. But the emotions, fights, and traumas that she went through, I tried not to bring those home with me.”

Sydney Sweeney in a Marilyn Monroe-style gown at ‘The Housemaid’ premiere on December 15, 2025.

Months prior to the bombshell cover’s release, Sweeney commented on recent plastic surgery rumors about her appearance.

In a December interview with Allure, she debunked any speculations that she’d “gotten work done.” Her reason for having not undergone cosmetic enhancements: “I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

To drive her point home, the Euphoria star reacted to people comparing how she looked when she was younger to how she looks now. “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I’m going to look different,” Sweeney said, adding, “Everybody on social media’s insane.”

That month, Sweeney also took part in Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test with her co-star Amanda Seyfried, and in the clip confirmed whether or not her breasts have been enhanced. She confirmed: “No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”