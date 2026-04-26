PREVIEW | Le Havre vs Metz: team news, lineups, predictions (Ligue 1 26/04)

Le Havre and Metz clash this Sunday at the Stade Océane on Match Day 31 of the Ligue 1.

Le Havre currently have 30 points and lie in 14th position. In their last outing, Didier Digard’s team drew 1-1 against Angers (Ligue 1 2025/26).

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Metz have picked up 15 points and currently lie in 18th position. In their last encounter, Benoît Tavenot’s team were beaten 1-3 by Paris FC (Ligue 1 2025/26).

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw.

Predicted lineups

Le Havre: Mory Diaw, Stephan Zagadou, Ayumu Seko, Gautier Lloris, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Fodé Doucouré, Yanis Zouaoui, Rassoul Ndiaye, Sofiane Boufal, Issa Soumaré, Ally Samatta

Metz: Pape Sy, Koffi Kouao, Urie-Michel Mboula, Sadibou Sané, Terry Yegbe, Jessy Deminguet, Jean Gbamin, Nathan Mbala, Gauthier Hein, Georgiy Tsitaishvili, Lucas Michal

Unavailable

Le Havre







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Metz

Joseph Mangondo – Knee Problems



Last starting XIs

Le Havre ( vs Angers 2026-04-18): Mory Diaw, Arouna Sangante, Ayumu Seko, Gautier Lloris, Fodé Doucouré, Rassoul Ndiaye, Yanis Zouaoui, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Sofiane Boufal, Ally Samatta, Issa Soumaré

Metz ( vs Paris FC 2026-04-19): Pape Sy, Koffi Kouao, Terry Yegbe, Sadibou Sané, Urie-Michel Mboula, Jean Gbamin, Jessy Deminguet, Gauthier Hein, Georgiy Tsitaishvili, Habib Diallo, Nathan Mbala

Did you know…by playmaker stats

MANAGERS

Didier Digard has faced Metz on one occasion, recording a draw.

TEAMS

Away from home, Metz currently have one win in their last ten matches.

Away from home, Metz are coming off seven consecutive matches without a win.

Metz currently have one win in their last 20 matches.

Metz are coming off 15 consecutive matches without a win.

Metz are coming off two consecutive defeats.

At home, Le Havre currently have one defeat in their last seven matches.

At home, Le Havre are coming off three consecutive matches without a win.

At home, Le Havre are coming off two consecutive matches unbeaten.

Le Havre currently have one defeat in their last five matches.

Le Havre currently have one win in their last nine matches.

Le Havre are coming off four consecutive matches scoring goals.

Le Havre are coming off four consecutive matches conceding goals.

Le Havre are coming off eight consecutive matches without a win.

Le Havre are coming off three consecutive matches unbeaten.

HEAD TO HEAD