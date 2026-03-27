1 S&P 500 Stock with Solid Fundamentals and 2 We Ignore

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is often seen as a benchmark for strong businesses, but that doesn’t mean every stock is worth owning. Some companies face significant challenges, whether it’s stagnating growth, heavy debt, or disruptive new competitors.

Some large-cap stocks are past their peak, and StockStory is here to help you separate the winners from the laggards. That said, here is one S&P 500 stock that is positioned to outperform and two that could be in trouble.

Market Cap: $10.88 billion

Known for its memorable Super Bowl commercials that put it on the map, GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is a domain registrar and web services provider that helps entrepreneurs establish an online presence through domain registration, website building, hosting, and e-commerce tools.

Why Should You Sell GDDY?

Average billings growth of 5.5% over the last year was subpar, suggesting it struggled to push its software and might have to lower prices to stimulate demand Estimated sales growth of 5.7% for the next 12 months implies demand will slow from its two-year trend Gross margin of 63.6% is below its competitors, leaving less money to invest in areas like marketing and R&D

GoDaddy is trading at $81.43 per share, or 2.1x forward price-to-sales. Read our free research report to see why you should think twice about including GDDY in your portfolio, it’s free.

Market Cap: $334.6 billion

With its iconic yellow machinery working on construction sites, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) manufactures construction equipment like bulldozers, excavators, and parts and maintenance services.

Why Does CAT Give Us Pause?

Flat sales over the last two years suggest it must find different ways to grow during this cycle High input costs result in an inferior gross margin of 29.2% that must be offset through higher volumes Earnings per share have dipped by 5.2% annually over the past two years, which is concerning because stock prices follow EPS over the long term

At $718.22 per share, Caterpillar trades at 31.3x forward P/E. To fully understand why you should be careful with CAT, check out our full research report (it’s free).

Market Cap: $34.21 billion

Born from the 2015 split of the iconic Silicon Valley pioneer Hewlett-Packard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) provides edge-to-cloud technology solutions that help businesses capture, analyze, and act upon their data across hybrid IT environments.

Why Are We Positive On HPE?