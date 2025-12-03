15 business, restaurant updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Check out the latest business and restaurant updates in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake, including a new estimated opening date for a popular Italian eatery.

Now open

Sage Oak Assisted Living & Memory Care

The boutique senior living facility has 37 bedrooms split between two houses, with 16 people per house.

Truva Mediterranean Bar and Grill

The restaurant serves gyro plates, salmon, Turkish lasagna, lamb chops, handmade fresh bread and seafood.

The Normal Brand

The store sells sweaters, dresses, t-shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts, skirts and other clothes dedicated to comfort, durability and versatility.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash

The company offers an unlimited wash membership and pay-per-wash options and has a specialty lane for people who use its app.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

The Dallas-based chocolatier is known for its handcrafted chocolates, including the popular “Lil’ Carl the Snowman” hot cocoa bombs.

Salience Health

The mental health clinic offers services such as therapies, diagnostic evaluations and personalized care plans.

Howdy Honey

The cafe offers several kinds of coffee and tea, along with baked goods and a breakfast menu.

Coming soon

Roma’s Italian Bistro

The bistro is a family-owned Italian restaurant that serves a full Italian menu with sauces made from scratch, owner Romeo Manellari said. The restaurant is still waiting on its final inspection before opening, a representative told Community Impact on Dec. 2.

Menu items include pizza, with options such as Hawaiian, barbecue and Margherita. Dishes also include garlic bread, pasta, minestrone soup, salads, calzones, sub sandwiches and seafood. Desserts include a cannoli pastry, tiramisu, cheesecake and chocolate cake.

Hyatt House DFW

The hotel will be located on the southern side of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and will have 130 residential-style suites.

BungeeONE

The fitness studio will offer low-impact, high-intensity cardio classes and bounce classes, which are miniature trampoline workouts.

Relocation

Lambert Home

The interior design and construction firm is currently located at 2787 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 105. The new facility will be 12,000 square feet.

Closings

Orvis

The Orvis Company was founded in 1856 as a fly fishing retail supplier and has since expanded to sell sportswear, home decor, luggage and travel accessories.

Waggle Golf

The golf store sold golf apparel such as polo shirts and shorts, as well as hats and beanies for men, women and children.

Closed in late October

120 State St., Southlake

www.getyourwaggleon.com

Cold Press Cafe

The cafe served organic juices, smoothies, espressos and acai bowls.

Anniversaries

Laredo Taco Company

The Tex-Mex establishment celebrated its first anniversary Oct. 7. Laredo Taco Company serves breakfast tacos, burritos and traditional Mexican plates.

