MBB Preview: Arkansas vs Winthrop

Who: #21/22 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Winthrop Eagles (2-2, 0-0 Big South)

What: Arkansas and Winthrop have only met once, and it was not played in the United States.

When: Tuesday – Nov. 18 – 7:00 pm (CT)

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Bud Walton Arena – Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)

How (to follow):

– TV/Stream: SEC Network Plus/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)

– Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

– Sirius/XM: Sirius: 81 || XM: 81 || SXM App/Online Channel 81

– Purchase Single Game Tickets

– Arkansas Live Stats

– Razorback Gameday App

– Arkansas Game Notes

– Winthrop Game Notes

– SEC Men’s Basketball Release/Stats

FAYETTEVILLE – The #21/22 Arkansas men’s basketball program continues its four-game homestand by hosting the Winthrop Eagles on Tuesday (Nov. 18). Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena is set for 7 pm (CT), and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Arkansas and Winthrop have only met on one previous occasion, with the Razorbacks winning, 72-49, in the 2004-05 season-opening Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. Arkansas also beat Troy and Eastern Michigan to win the Paradise Jam.

The Razorbacks will conclude their current four-game homestand on Friday (Nov. 21) when they host Jackson State at 7 pm.

NOTES:

In that only other meeting between Arkansas and Winthrop, Olu Famutimi scored 17 points with eight rebounds, Eric Ferguson had 16 points off the bench and Ronnie Brewer added 11 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 72-49 victory in the teams’ 2004-05 season opener. Arkansas only led by 3-points at halftime (33-30) but held the Eagles to 19 second-half points, while scoring 39, for the win.

While Arkansas has only faced Winthrop once, Razorback head coach John Calipari is 3-0 all-time versus the Eagles, beating Winthrop once as head coach at Memphis and twice as head coach at Kentucky.

Both Arkansas and Winthrop do a good job of protecting the ball. The Eagles rank 18th in the NCAA by turning the ball over just 8.8 times per game and Arkansas only commits 10.0 turnovers per game.

There are only 12 freshmen in the NCAA who are averaging at least 15 points and have dished out at least 15 assists. Arkansas has two of the 12 in Darius Acuff Jr. (19.8 ppg and 19 assists) and Meleek Thomas (17.8 ppg and 19 assists).

More specifically, there are just five NCAA freshmen to average at least 17 points and 4.5 assists. Arkansas has two of them in Darius Acuff Jr. (19.8 & 4.75) and Meleek Thomas (17.8 & 4.75).

