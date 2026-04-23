2025-26 NBA Awards: Finalists for league accolades announced

By / April 23, 2026

The finalists for seven awards honoring top performers from the 2025-26 NBA regular season have been announced.

Announcement schedule for award winners

Please check back as winners are announced throughout the postseason.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

  • VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
  • Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Victor Wembanyama

  • Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks
  • Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Winner: Keldon Johnson

  • Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
  • Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Winner: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year

  • J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
  • Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
  • Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

  • Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets
  • De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
  • Jeff Green, Houston Rockets
  • Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers
  • DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons
  • Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors
  • Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

In addition, the NBA will announce the following honors throughout the 2026 postseason:

• Kia All-NBA Teams
• Kia All-Defensive Teams
• NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
• NBA Social Justice Champion
• NBA Sportsmanship Award
• NBA Hustle Award
• J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award (Professional Basketball Writers Association)

This page will be updated accordingly.

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