2025-26 NBA Awards: Finalists for league accolades announced

The finalists for seven awards honoring top performers from the 2025-26 NBA regular season have been announced.

Announcement schedule for award winners

The winners of the following awards will be announced this week: MON: Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

TUE: Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

WED: Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

THU: NBA Sportsmanship Award

FRI: Kia NBA Most Improved Player Complete schedule for the week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VJvHFCZjW2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2026

Please check back as winners are announced throughout the postseason.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Nikola Jokić , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

VJ Edgecombe , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers Cooper Flagg , Dallas Mavericks

, Dallas Mavericks Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Victor Wembanyama

Chet Holmgren , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Ausar Thompson , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Nickeil Alexander-Walker , Atlanta Hawks

, Atlanta Hawks Deni Avdija , Portland Trail Blazers

, Portland Trail Blazers Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Winner: Keldon Johnson

Tim Hardaway Jr. , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Jaime Jaquez Jr. , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Winner: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year

J.B. Bickerstaff , Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Mitch Johnson , San Antonio Spurs

, San Antonio Spurs Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

Desmond Bane , Orlando Magic

, Orlando Magic Jalen Brunson , New York Knicks

, New York Knicks Pat Connaughton , Charlotte Hornets

, Charlotte Hornets De’Aaron Fox , San Antonio Spurs

, San Antonio Spurs Jeff Green , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Jrue Holiday , Portland Trail Blazers

, Portland Trail Blazers DeAndre Jordan , New Orleans Pelicans

, New Orleans Pelicans Duncan Robinson , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Marcus Smart , Los Angeles Lakers

, Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum , Boston Celtics

, Boston Celtics Garrett Temple , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder



In addition, the NBA will announce the following honors throughout the 2026 postseason:

• Kia All-NBA Teams

• Kia All-Defensive Teams

• NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

• NBA Social Justice Champion

• NBA Sportsmanship Award

• NBA Hustle Award

• J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award (Professional Basketball Writers Association)

This page will be updated accordingly.