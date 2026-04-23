2025-26 NBA Awards: Finalists for league accolades announced

The finalists for seven awards honoring top performers from the 2025-26 NBA regular season have been announced.
Announcement schedule for award winners
The winners of the following awards will be announced this week:
MON: Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
TUE: Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
WED: Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
THU: NBA Sportsmanship Award
FRI: Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Complete schedule for the week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VJvHFCZjW2
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2026
Please check back as winners are announced throughout the postseason.
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
- Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
- Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Victor Wembanyama
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks
- Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Winner: Keldon Johnson
- Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
- Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
Winner: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
NBA Coach of the Year
- J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
- Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets
- De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
- Jeff Green, Houston Rockets
- Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers
- DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans
- Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons
- Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors
- Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
In addition, the NBA will announce the following honors throughout the 2026 postseason:
• Kia All-NBA Teams
• Kia All-Defensive Teams
• NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
• NBA Social Justice Champion
• NBA Sportsmanship Award
• NBA Hustle Award
• J. Walker Kennedy Citizenship Award (Professional Basketball Writers Association)
This page will be updated accordingly.