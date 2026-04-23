Mike Vrabel to seek counseling, won’t be with Patriots for NFL draft Day 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel won’t be with the team for the third day of the NFL draft Saturday.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

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Vrabel, who has two sons with his wife, Jen, plans to be with his family this weekend outside of Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Vrabel addressed the media for the first time since the New York Post published photos that appeared to show the coach embracing and holding hands with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona. He said to reporters Tuesday that it was a “personal and private matter,” adding he has “had some difficult conversations with people I care about — with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players.”

Vrabel called those conversations “positive and productive.”

“We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me,” he said. “That starts with me.”

Vrabel said he will still be in contact with the Patriots on Saturday for the final day of the draft, but he expressed confidence in executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden to lead the draft room.

The Patriots enter the draft with 11 selections, headlined by the No. 31 pick of the first round. Eight of their selections are on the final day of the draft — two in the fourth round, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.