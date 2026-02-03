2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Set to Kick Off Tuesday

The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format consisting of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.
The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region’s Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match.
Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One, and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.
Clubs qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup via their domestic leagues and cups in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as regional club competitions. Those competitions are the Canadian Championship, Canadian Premier League, Caribbean Cup, Central American Cup, Leagues Cup, Liga MX, MLS, and the U.S. Open Cup.
Fans will be able to enjoy the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup through the Confederation’s TV partner networks, including FOX Sports (USA – English), TelevisaUnivision (USA – Spanish), FOX Mexico (Mexico), One Soccer (Canada), ESPN | Disney+ (Central America, Caribbean, and South America), and the Concacaf Official Platforms for all other territories (subject to territory restrictions).
Round One of the tournament will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 3 and run through Thursday, Feb. 26.
The Round of 16 will follow, starting Tuesday, March 10 and concluding on Thursday, March 19.
The Quarterfinals will then be played between a window of Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 16, and the Semifinals in a window from Tuesday, April 28 to Thursday, May 7.
The tournament will conclude with the single-leg Final on Saturday, May 30.
The full match schedule for both Round One and the Round of 16 was previously announced, and is available below:
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
19:00 (19:00) Forge FC vs. Tigres UANL – Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN
21:00 (20:00) Club Olimpia Deportivo vs. Club América – Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, HON
23:00 (20:00) San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, USA
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
20:00 (19:00) CSD Xelajú MC vs. CF Monterrey – Estadio Cementos Progreso, Ciudad de Guatemala, GUA
22:00 (19:00) Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul – Willoughby Stadium, Langley, CAN
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
20:00 (20:00) Atlético Ottawa vs. Nashville SC – Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN
22:00 (21:00) Real CD España vs. Los Angeles FC – Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, HON
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
18:00 (19:00) Defence Force FC vs. Philadelphia Union – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, TRI
20:00 (21:00) O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati – Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago de los Caballeros, DOM
22:00 (21:00) CS Cartaginés vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago, CRC
Thursday, February 19, 2026
20:00 (20:00) Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy – Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, PAN
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
20:00 (19:00) Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC – Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, MEX
22:00 (21:00) Tigres UANL vs. Forge FC – Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
20:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo – Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX
22:00 (21:00) CF Monterrey vs. CSD Xelajú MC – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX
Thursday, February 12, 2026
20:00 (19:00) Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC – Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, MEX
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
20:00 (19:00) Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa – GEODIS Park, Nashville, USA
22:00 (19:00) Los Angeles FC vs. Real CD España – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, USA
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
19:00 (19:00) FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA
21:30 (18:30) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CS Cartaginés – BC Place, Vancouver, CAN
23:30 (20:30) LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA
Thursday, February 26, 2026
19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Defence Force FC – Subaru Park, Philadelphia, USA
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 8 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 7
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 4 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 3
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 5 vs. LD Alajuelense
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 6 vs. Inter Miami CF
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 1 vs. Deportivo Toluca FC
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 2 vs. Mount Pleasant FA
Thursday, March 12, 2026
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 10 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 9
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 11 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. Winner R1 Matchup 5 – Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 3 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 4
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Winner R1 Matchup 6 – Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, USA
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 7 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 8
23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 1 – Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX
23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 11 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, USA
Thursday, March 19, 2026
19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. Winner R1 Matchup 2 – National Stadium, Kingston, JAM
TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 9