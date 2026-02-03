2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Set to Kick Off Tuesday

The FIFA Club World Cup berth represents one of four slots allocated to Concacaf, with 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul already occupying one of those positions.

The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format consisting of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final.

The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region’s Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match.

Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One, and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.

Clubs qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup via their domestic leagues and cups in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as regional club competitions. Those competitions are the Canadian Championship, Canadian Premier League, Caribbean Cup, Central American Cup, Leagues Cup, Liga MX, MLS, and the U.S. Open Cup.

Fans will be able to enjoy the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup through the Confederation’s TV partner networks, including FOX Sports (USA – English), TelevisaUnivision (USA – Spanish), FOX Mexico (Mexico), One Soccer (Canada), ESPN | Disney+ (Central America, Caribbean, and South America), and the Concacaf Official Platforms for all other territories (subject to territory restrictions).

Round One of the tournament will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 3 and run through Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Round of 16 will follow, starting Tuesday, March 10 and concluding on Thursday, March 19.

The Quarterfinals will then be played between a window of Tuesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 16, and the Semifinals in a window from Tuesday, April 28 to Thursday, May 7.

The tournament will conclude with the single-leg Final on Saturday, May 30.

The full match schedule for both Round One and the Round of 16 was previously announced, and is available below:

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Forge FC vs. Tigres UANL – Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN

21:00 (20:00) Club Olimpia Deportivo vs. Club América – Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, HON

23:00 (20:00) San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, USA

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

20:00 (19:00) CSD Xelajú MC vs. CF Monterrey – Estadio Cementos Progreso, Ciudad de Guatemala, GUA

22:00 (19:00) Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul – Willoughby Stadium, Langley, CAN

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

20:00 (20:00) Atlético Ottawa vs. Nashville SC – Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN

22:00 (21:00) Real CD España vs. Los Angeles FC – Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, HON

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

18:00 (19:00) Defence Force FC vs. Philadelphia Union – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, TRI

20:00 (21:00) O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati – Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago de los Caballeros, DOM

22:00 (21:00) CS Cartaginés vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago, CRC

Thursday, February 19, 2026

20:00 (20:00) Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy – Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, PAN

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC – Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, MEX

22:00 (21:00) Tigres UANL vs. Forge FC – Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo – Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX

22:00 (21:00) CF Monterrey vs. CSD Xelajú MC – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX

Thursday, February 12, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC – Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, MEX

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa – GEODIS Park, Nashville, USA

22:00 (19:00) Los Angeles FC vs. Real CD España – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

19:00 (19:00) FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA

21:30 (18:30) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CS Cartaginés – BC Place, Vancouver, CAN

23:30 (20:30) LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA

Thursday, February 26, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Defence Force FC – Subaru Park, Philadelphia, USA

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 8 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 7

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 4 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 3

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 5 vs. LD Alajuelense

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 6 vs. Inter Miami CF

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 1 vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 2 vs. Mount Pleasant FA

Thursday, March 12, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 10 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 9

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 11 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. Winner R1 Matchup 5 – Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 3 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 4

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Winner R1 Matchup 6 – Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, USA

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 7 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 8

23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 1 – Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX

23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 11 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, USA

Thursday, March 19, 2026

19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. Winner R1 Matchup 2 – National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 9