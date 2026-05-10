Where to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun on May 10: TV channel, start time and streaming

May 10, 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET

The WNBA has returned with a brand new collective bargaining agreement and a league full of loaded rosters as the 2026 season tips off.

A rookie class headlined by Dallas Wings top pick Azzi Fudd, Minnesota’s Olivia Miles and Washington’s Lauren Betts is ready to make a mark in the pros while the defending champion Las Vegas Aces look to keep their dynasty alive with a fourth title in five years.

As the the season gets going under a new media rights deal, it can be tough to figure out which channel each team is playing on every night. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in when the Connecticut Sun host the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

What time is Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun?

Tip off between the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, May 10.

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How to watch Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun on Sunday

All times Eastern and accurate as of Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 6:08 a.m.

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WNBA scores and results

See scores, results for all of today’s games .

See WNBA scores, results from May 9

Odds for WNBA games today

The latest WNBA odds can be found below from the best sports betting apps . Some odds may include games scheduled on future dates.