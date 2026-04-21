2026 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s predictions for 257 picks

The 2026 NFL draft gets rolling Thursday from Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. ET (on ESPN/ABC/ESPN App), so it’s time for me to unveil my last mock draft, and every selection is accounted for.

That’s right, this seven-round mock draft features 257 prospects who I believe will be selected this week. I’ve compiled these projections based on my latest intel from conversations with sources throughout the league, months of scouting the entire class and examining each team’s biggest positional needs. I didn’t project any trades, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be surprises and intrigue.

So here it is: seven rounds, 257 picks and a lot of predictions for prospects’ new homes. We’ll start things off with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk.

See More:

Reid’s final rankings | QB hot board

Jump to a round:

1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

ROUND 1

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

You can write this pick in Sharpie. The Raiders have been searching for a franchise QB, and Mendoza has the size, arm strength and decision-making ability to be their long-term starter. Mendoza’s resiliency helped him overcome several moments of adversity last season and position himself as the No. 1 pick. He finished with an FBS-high 41 touchdown passes to only six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to a historic 16-0 record and a national championship.

play 0:39 Why Fernando Mendoza is Field Yates’ top prospect in the 2026 draft Field Yates and Ben Solak discuss what makes Fernando Mendoza the top player in the 2026 NFL draft.

Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State

The pick comes down to Reese vs. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. I believe the Jets would prefer Reese’s upside even though Bailey is a more polished pass rusher right now. Reese is an interchangeable player with explosive power who has the ability to be a high-caliber starter at either linebacker or edge rusher. The Jets are in the early stages of their rebuild and searching for foundational players. Reese fits that vision, as he’s a defender they can build a scheme around.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Protecting the quarterback has been a constant issue for the Cardinals, who allowed 59 sacks last season (fifth most in the NFL). The Cardinals’ offensive tackles also finished with the lowest run block win rate at the position last season, and Mauigoa provides an immediate plug-and-play starter on the right side. Arizona signed Elijah Wilkinson this offseason, but that shouldn’t prevent it from searching for a long-term fixture at right tackle.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Titans have to choose between finding explosive playmakers for second-year QB Cam Ward or continuing to revamp their defensive front. We’re going with Option B and projecting them to take the best pass rusher in the draft. Bailey’s first step is lethal, which helped him to an FBS-high 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss last season. Tennessee already has All-Pro Jeffery Simmons and brought in John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II this offseason, so adding Bailey could give the team a ferocious front four.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

John Harbaugh teams have historically had a commanding presence at middle linebacker. There hasn’t been an off-ball linebacker drafted in the top five since 2019 (Devin White), but Styles is a rare linebacker prospect in a draft class that lacks true high-end options at high-leverage positions. Styles’ size, instincts, movement ability and continued development make him an ideal fit in the middle of the Giants’ defense.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Wide receiver and offensive tackle are the two clear, major holes on Cleveland’s roster, and the Browns’ brass will have to determine which position has the most depth. That could have Cleveland going for a receiver first. Taking Tate would give the Browns a major target to add to veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., last year’s third-round revelation. Tate is a diverse route runner with excellent hands who could be an immediate starter in new coach Todd Monken’s system.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Commanders need help everywhere, so I have them taking the player I feel is the best in this year’s class. Love is an explosive play waiting to happen and would unlock multiple layers of the playbook that Washington couldn’t access last season. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 and had 39 runs of 10 or more yards, fourth most in the FBS. Having quarterback Jayden Daniels and Love together would strike fear in NFL defenses.

play 0:52 Woody: Jayden Daniels and Jeremiyah Love would be ‘terrifying’ together Damien Woody and Dan Graziano talk about how Jeremiyah Love would fit on the Commanders.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane shined in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech and is the top-rated cornerback on my board. He is a polished technician who can play press-man while being equally good in zone coverage. The Saints can keep pouring resources into their cornerback room here, as Delane would be a true shutdown option on the outside.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

It has been nine years since the Chiefs have picked in the top 10. That draft netted them Patrick Mahomes, so Kansas City would love a similar home run with this pick. Bain is a rugged, high-effort edge rusher who brings an immediate identity to that position group. He checks every characteristic defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes on the edge as a densely built, heavy-handed playmaker with alignment versatility. Bain’s short arms are a historical outlier, and teams are aware of the off-field issues that have surfaced, but I still believe he will go in the top half of Round 1.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Giants added another top-10 pick over the weekend in the Dexter Lawrence II trade, and they can use it to keep addressing the defense. It has been nearly a decade since a safety was picked in the top 10 (Jamal Adams, 2017), but Downs is fully worthy of breaking that streak. He is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever studied, and he has the versatility and sure tackling skills to complement that intelligence. He trusts his coverage instincts, allowing him to routinely make plays against the pass and in run support. Downs would be a perfect addition to John Harbaugh’s defense.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

A new regime typically likes to go QB with its first draft pick, but there isn’t one who makes sense for the Dolphins here. So, offensive tackle is the play, and Fano makes way too much sense as Miami looks to bolster its trenches. With Austin Jackson entering the final year of his contract and having durability concerns, Fano would provide a clear long-term option at right tackle. If GM Jon-Eric Sullivan stays true to his Packers roots, he’ll want a lineman with versatility. That’s Fano, who is capable of playing any spot up front.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Cowboys need a ton of help on defense after giving up the most points in the NFL last season, and Thieneman is a safety who would be capable of cleaning up a lot of Dallas’ issues on the back end. He’s capable of playing on the roof of the defense at free safety while also being able to run the alley and be reliable in run support. Thieneman has continued to rise throughout each stage of the predraft process, so don’t be surprised if he comes off the board this early.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams’ roster is pretty stout, but there is a need at receiver alongside Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Lemon is a reliable and competitive target who would be an ideal fit in Sean McVay’s scheme. He had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, but what was most impressive was his 21 forced missed tackles (14th among FBS receivers). Matthew Stafford would love Lemon’s YAC ability and sure-handedness (one drop).

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

The Ravens gave up 45 sacks in 2025 (12th most in the NFL) and are still in need of clear upgrades along the interior of their offensive line. Ioane was as steady as they come during his career at Penn State. He didn’t allow a single sack over the past two seasons and is the definition of a tone-setter up front. Ioane’s strong base, balanced feet and strength would provide a major boost in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tampa Bay has major question marks in its cornerbacks room. Jamel Dean signed with the Steelers this offseason, Zyon McCollum didn’t play to his potential after signing a long-term extension, and Benjamin Morrison was highly inconsistent as a rookie. So, adding McCoy makes sense, especially with GM Jason Licht’s penchant for taking the best player available even if it doesn’t seem like the team’s biggest need on the surface (see: Emeka Egbuka last year). McCoy missed last season with a torn ACL but has shown true shutdown ability when healthy.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

A strong workout on Friday helped Tyson gain momentum after concerns loomed about his durability. The Jets desperately need a WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson’s versatility and strong hands complement Wilson well, as both are dependable route runners who can gain yards after the catch. There are scouts who believe that Tyson is the most talented receiver in this year’s class and would be a top-10 pick if not for the injury concerns.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

All-Pro Penei Sewell’s ability to play both tackle spots gives the Lions options on which offensive tackle they could take to replace released longtime starter Taylor Decker. Freeling isn’t as polished as some of his counterparts in this class, but his upside is through the roof because of his balanced base, length and continued ascension. Freeling reminds me of Kolton Miller early in his career. There are rough stretches with Freeling’s hand placement and strike timing, but his range in pass protection and ability to operate in space excite scouts.

Get ready for the 2026 NFL draft • Mocks: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates

• Rankings: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates

• Schefter’s intel | Best at everything

• Team plans | Trade watch | Pos. ranks

• More buzz | Comps | Pick order | More

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Tight end isn’t the Vikings’ biggest need — those would be safety and defensive tackle — but Thieneman is off the board as a possible Harrison Smith replacement and there isn’t a defensive tackle worth taking at this point of the draft. Sadiq is a speedy (4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) receiving tight end whom Minnesota could use in multiple ways in its offense.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

A wide receiver in Round 1 for a third straight year is definitely in play as the Panthers try to maximize quarterback Bryce Young’s closing rookie contract window. Cooper is an ascending player who helped the Hoosiers to the national championship last season and has continued to climb draft boards during the predraft process. Scouts have praised his smooth route-running skills and his competitive nature once he catches the ball. Cooper has strong route stems, doesn’t let DBs alter his tempo and can win in traffic, making him the perfect target for Young.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson is an ascending prospect about whom multiple sources have raved to me over the past few weeks. He has shot up the board through the predraft process and is in position to be the third cornerback off the board. We already have the Cowboys taking a safety at No. 12, but there’s no such thing as too much help for a secondary that allowed a league-high 46 completions of 25-plus yards last season and 35 passing touchdowns, which were the second most in the NFL.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Steelers are expected to get one more year out of Aaron Rodgers, so let’s get him some more help (and a building block for his eventual heir apparent). DK Metcalf is entrenched as their WR1 and Michael Pittman Jr. was acquired in an offseason trade, but Concepcion is a player who can take advantage of space in the short-to-intermediate areas. Though he’s prone to concentration drops (seven last season), Concepcion is a big play waiting to happen, as he can instantly accelerate and decelerate.

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

The Chargers need interior offensive line help, but with Odafe Oweh having departed for Washington and Khalil Mack entering his age-35 season, Los Angeles also needs an edge rusher to add to Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Mesidor would be an excellent fit into the pass-rush rotation as a relentless player with a repertoire of moves. He had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last season. He is also a reliable run defender who can set a firm edge.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 36 in May and missed eight games due to injury last season. Eagles GM Howie Roseman often drafts eventual replacements for longtime veterans in advance, and Iheanachor is a great player to bring in to execute a Johnson succession plan. Iheanachor won’t be ready to start right away, as he’s still new to the sport (he started playing in junior college). He still has to learn how to sequence his frame and hand usage when latching into rushers, but he has unlimited potential and would have time to develop in Philadelphia.

play 2:09 Darlington: Eagles to operate in draft as if A.J. Brown will be traded Jeff Darlington, Domonique Foxworth and Mike Tannenbaum discuss the Eagles’ potential draft plans and what it could mean for A.J. Brown.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Browns QBs were pressured on an NFL-worst 39% of pass plays last season and sacked on 8.0% of dropbacks (26th in NFL). Miller is a rock-solid option with a lot of experience (54 career starts). He is tough and has the strength to start immediately at right tackle. Opting to take the WR first and wait on the tackle in this scenario would pay dividends, as the Browns would get in on the upcoming run of tackles early. I’m interested to see GM Andrew Berry’s plan if the inverse scenario happens on draft night.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

After an underwhelming season with five sacks (three coming in the regular-season finale), Parker was able to revive his draft stock with a strong predraft process. His game centers around pure strength, as Parker is a power rusher who can overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. The Bears need pass-rush help, and Parker would be a complementary No. 2 rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Having a nose tackle who’s willing to eat up blocks and do the dirty work in run defense is essential to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme. McDonald would fill that role as the best run-defending interior defensive lineman in this class. His 7.8% run stop rate last season topped all FBS defensive linemen, but he can also create negative plays in the backfield with quick wins, as evidenced by his 9.5 tackles for loss.

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Don’t be surprised if Lawrence gets his name called much earlier than expected (yes, even higher than this). He’s a bendy rusher who has a quick acceleration out of the starting blocks, and that speed carries through his rush plans. The 49ers were last in the NFL with 20 sacks last season and need impactful rushers off the edge, even with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning from torn ACLs. Lawrence would give the 49ers a high-quality rusher who has the closing speed to generate constant pressure.

Check out ‘NFL Draft Daily’ on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN’s new show ‘NFL Draft Daily’ airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Offensive line has been a constant need for the Texans, and the 6-foot-7, 352-pound Proctor might have the most upside of any blocker in this class. Along with being massive, he’s a heavy-handed blocker who generates movement with ease. There are questions about Proctor’s conditioning and whether he fits better as a tackle or a guard in the NFL, but the Texans need help up front after finishing last in run block win rate and 30th in pass block win rate last season.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs have a huge hole at corner after Trent McDuffie (trade) and Jaylen Watson (free agency) were lost to the Rams. Hood is a polished technician who is capable of playing man, but his eye discipline in zone also stood out last season. His ability to play a mixture of coverages fits the Chiefs’ scheme, and Hood has the skill set to be an immediate starter in Kansas City.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Faulk is another prospect who has a wide range of where he could get drafted. I wouldn’t be shocked if Miami took him with its earlier first-round pick, but he goes here in this projection. The Dolphins want to start their rebuild in the trenches and have a long enough runway to give the young Faulk (he turns 22 in September) time to develop. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Faulk is NFL-ready as a run defender but will need further development to scratch his ceiling as a pass rusher.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Patriots generated only 35 sacks last season (tied for 22nd in the NFL), and Howell is among the best pure pass rushers in this class. His lack of length could cause him to fall into early Day 2, but Howell fits New England’s scheme and could slide in to replace departed free agent K’Lavon Chaisson. Howell will likely have to start his career as a designated pass rusher as he adjusts to being a three-down player at the next level.

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

After drafting Grey Zabel last year, the Seahawks can continue to add to their interior offensive line. Bisontis would provide immediate competition at right guard for Anthony Bradford, who is entering a contract year next season. Bisontis is a dependable blocker with a lot of upside.

Where will Kayden McDonald, Treydan Stukes, Garrett Nussmeier, Skyler Bell and Zion Young end up? ESPN Illustration

ROUND 2

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Jets didn’t record an interception last season and need a young playmaking safety. McNeil-Warren is a physical defender who is at his best when playing closer to the line of scrimmage even though he can play sparingly in the high post.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Cardinals’ quarterback room currently consists of Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II and Kedon Slovis. So, Arizona needs a young signal-caller. Simpson’s sample size isn’t big (only 15 career starts), but his command and accuracy were both impressive. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cardinals trade into the back of the first round to pick Simpson.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is a big, physical outside receiver who aggressively attacks passes out of the air. He has excellent hand-eye coordination to haul in downfield passes and would give Cam Ward another reliable perimeter target.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Raiders need to continue to stack talent, and Lomu is the best player available here. He also fills a need, as DJ Glaze struggled last season and second-year man Charles Grant is still developing. Lomu can grow with Fernando Mendoza and help keep him upright.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Even prior to trading Dexter Lawrence II to Cincinnati, interior defensive line was a clear need for the Giants. Woods was viewed as a top-15 player entering last season, but every team I’ve talked to sees him as a Day 2 prospect now. He’d bring plenty of explosiveness to the Giants’ interior.

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Even though the Texans already have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., they can build on a strength by adding Young. With 6.5 sacks last season, Young is a long-striding pass rusher who displays flashes of potential. He is also a violent-handed run defender who is able to routinely shock and shed blockers at the point of attack. He can be a rotational edge player as he works on diversifying his pass-rush plans.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell has been battling a hamstring injury during the predraft process that will likely cause him to fall out of Round 1. The Browns would be the beneficiary and add a player who has the flexibility to play outside corner and nickel.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard has lots of B-level physical traits, but he’s a high-IQ receiver who is able to beat defenders with his details as a route runner. He also has reliable hands and is the type of separation generator the Chiefs currently lack.





CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a highly instinctive sledgehammer as a downhill run defender and would help a leaky Bengals defense. He uses his high awareness levels to read and diagnose run concepts, but he needs to take a major leap in pass coverage.

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

I’ve heard some late first-round love on Jacas from sources I’ve spoken to. He’s an intense pass rusher who still has room to grow despite having an 11-sack season in 2025. He also has plenty of knock-back strength as a run defender.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Cisse is a high-caliber athlete who is still working to improve his technique. His scrappiness and competitiveness in man coverage would fit well in new coach Jeff Hafley’s scheme.

Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

Few blockers play with more forcefulness and intensity than Rutledge, who would bring an edge to a Jets team that needs it. He’s capable of playing all three positions on the line, and his physicality flashes on tape.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks was on track to be a late first-round pick, but post-combine foot surgery will likely drop him to Round 2. He would be a good depth addition to the Ravens at this point of the draft.

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

The Buccaneers need a youth infusion on defense and could go pass rusher here after hitting corner in Round 1. Thomas is an energetic edge player who doesn’t have an off switch. He would provide the Bucs with another pressure generator off the edge.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Colts could use their first pick of the draft to replenish the second level of the defense. Rodriguez is viewed as a top-50 prospect due to his playmaking skills, as he forced an FBS-best seven fumbles and intercepted four passes last season.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst has skyrocketed up boards during the predraft process and would provide a vertical dimension that the Falcons lack. Multiple teams I have spoken with view him as a prospect who will be gone in the top 50 picks.

2026 NFL Draft Day Predictor simulator Our mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

Draft Day Predictor » | Simulator »

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

After releasing both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle is the biggest hole on the Vikings’ roster. They allowed 124.1 rush yards per game last season (21st in the NFL), and Miller’s explosive power would give them a young interior defender who’s a reliable run stopper.

Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

The Lions ranked 26th in the NFL in pass rush win rate last season (32%) despite having second-team All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Moore had 10 sacks last season and could replace the departed Al-Quadin Muhammad as Detroit’s secondary pass rusher.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds continues to ace the predraft process, lessening concerns about his 5-foot-9, 182-pound size. He has the versatility to play both outside and nickel corner. He could challenge Chau Smith-Wade to be Carolina’s starting nickel.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

The Packers covet explosive defensive linemen, and Dennis-Sutton exemplifies that. Green Bay needs depth everywhere on the defensive line, and Dennis-Sutton is a lengthy disruptor who could carve out a rotational role early.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

This pick depends on whether Jalen Ramsey is a corner or a nickel in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme. Haulcy’s tough, rugged and physical demeanor is very Steeler-like.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Eagles would be looking ahead with this pick, as Dallas Goedert could be in his last season with the team. Stowers is primarily a receiving tight end who creates mismatch problems for defenses.

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Pregnon is a bruising interior blocker who plays at an A-plus physicality level. Despite the additions of Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange, the Chargers should continue to add reinforcements along the interior. Pregnon has the potential to be an immediate starter.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Linebacker is at the top of Jacksonville’s needs list, especially with Devin Lloyd departing in free agency. Hill is an aggressive and urgent mover who loves to strike on contact.

play 0:39 Anthony Hill Jr.’s NFL draft profile Check out some of the top highlights from Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr..

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Both of the Bears’ starting safeties from last season are gone, so Stukes could make an immediate impact. He has a knack for finding the ball (seven interceptions in two seasons) and can transition to free safety after playing primarily nickel in college.

Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa

I project Dunker to be a guard in the NFL, and he makes a lot of sense here as an immediate competitor to be the 49ers’ starting left guard. He plays with excellent hand timing and can get into the frame of defenders in a hurry.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Trotter might be the best run-defending linebacker in this year’s class. His instincts allow him to decipher run concepts, but he must become more consistent in coverage.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Dennis Allen’s defense prefers explosive interior defenders who can get up the field in a hurry. Halton is able to create quick wins with ease because of his body control and rapid hands to swat away blockers.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

The Rams need more speed at linebacker, and Louis is an interchangeable defender who played both outside linebacker and strong safety in college. He shines in coverage, as he can cover in the slot.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

It would come as a major surprise if Price isn’t the second RB off the board behind Jeremiyah Love. The Broncos make a lot of sense, and they could use a bigger runner who can slot in with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

ESPN’s 2026 NFL draft rankings • Scouts Inc. | Best at every position

• Kiper’s Big Board | Miller’s top 481

• Reid’s top 499 | Yates’ top 150

• QB Hot Board | Legwold’s top 100

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Nose tackle isn’t a huge need for the Patriots, but the loss of Khyiris Tonga shouldn’t go unnoticed. Hunter would fill Tonga’s role perfectly, as he’s an excellent run defender who can also push the pocket as a pass rusher.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington would be a replacement for Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, and he’s a versatile runner with noticeable contact balance. He’s capable of carrying a strong workload early in his career.

ROUND 3

Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Crawford is an underrated pass rusher and has the potential to make an instant impact off the edge opposite Josh Sweat.

Caleb Tiernan, OT/G, Northwestern

The Titans got Ward a pass catcher in Round 2; now it’s time for some protection. Opinions are mixed on Tiernan’s position at the next level, though.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell has been commonly compared to A.J. Brown and would be off the board by now if he hadn’t tore his ACL in November. The Raiders are in the early stages of their roster rebuild and can afford to wait on Bell’s recovery.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

With the A.J. Brown situation unresolved, the Eagles’ receivers room needs more depth. Williams is a dynamic playmaker who will likely be a slot at the next level.

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney is a perfect fit in Houston’s physical defense, with an attitude and a competitive level that never shuts off. He finished last season with two interceptions.

Jaishawn Barham, Edge/LB, Michigan

Barham’s stock has risen after he switched from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher last season. He plays the game with violent intentions and could contribute immediately in Cleveland.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields would give Jayden Daniels a big downfield target at 6-foot-5, 218 pounds. He averaged 17.5 yards per reception last season.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Klare would add depth and versatility to a Bengals tight ends room that has plenty of bodies but no real long-term difference-maker.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter’s news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is an elusive and sudden pass catcher who offers plenty after the catch. He still needs to expand his true route tree but could provide the Saints a necessary complement to Chris Olave.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Defensive tackle is one of the weakest positions on the Chiefs’ roster, and Jackson is a big presence whose flashes could lead to a heavy number of snaps right away.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Lance is a long-striding, speedy target who averaged 21.2 yards per reception last season. He would track with Sullivan’s tendency to draft receivers on Day 2.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Orange is a commanding presence as a run defender and could learn from ageless star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

This would continue the Bucs’ defensive turnover, as the retirement of Lavonte David leaves a hole in the middle of their defense that Golday could eventually fill.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Stribling is capable of being a three-level threat at any wide receiver spot and would be a perfect match for Shane Steichen’s offense.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Igbinosun is a toolsy corner who needs to limit his physicality levels in route stems. He has starter-level upside if he’s able to reduce his penalties.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Lamar Jackson could use more playmakers, and Bell is a steady, reliable target who has excellent play strength to separate against contact.

Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

The Jaguars need more first-level penetrators along the interior. Onyedim would give them a versatile disruptor who can play multiple alignments.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Lew tore an ACL last season but won’t be 21 years old until August and possesses great upside. He could be the replacement for the retired Ryan Kelly in time.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

The Panthers don’t have a playmaking tight end who can withstand blockers at the point of attack, so taking a swing on Delp’s upside could be profitable.

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Green Bay has historically valued big, athletic corners, and the 6-foot-1, 196-pound Everette fits that profile.

play 0:34 Daylen Everette comes up with an electric scoop-and-score for Georgia Ole Miss fumbles the ball, and Georgia’s Daylen Everette picks up the loose ball and returns it 46 yards to the house.

Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

Farmer is a physical, dependable run blocker who rarely allows leaks in the pocket. He allowed one pressure and zero sacks last season.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Scott has a linebacker’s mentality, as he tries to destroy anything that comes within his coverage. He fits best in a nickel/overhang strong safety role at the next level.

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Kilgore is an interchangeable player who projects best in a STAR type of role on a Dolphins team that’s rebuilding from the ground up.

Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Josephs is a long, quick up-the-field pass rusher who would provide the Jaguars immediate pass-rush depth if he learns how to use his length and string moves together more consistently.

Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

The Bears traded for Garrett Bradbury, but they need a longer-term center. Hecht is a picture-perfect fit in Ben Johnson’s zone-based scheme.

Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Height projects as a designated pass rusher who has excellent bend to accelerate around blockers. He finished with 10 sacks last season.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Bills need a receiver who can win down the field, which Brazzell can do. He also has the ability to decelerate and execute multiple routes in a route tree.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

The Cowboys have plenty of questions at linebacker behind DeMarvion Overshown, and Elarms-Orr could make a quick impact.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

With Matthew Stafford year-to-year at this point of his career, the Rams could use a developmental passer. Nussmeier isn’t afraid to test tight windows and is the favorite to be this class’ QB3.

Projecting NFL stats for top draft prospects • Which WRs have the best Playmaker scores?

• Which RBs have the best BackCAST scores?

• Which Edges have the best SackSEER scores?

• Which QBs have the best QBASE 2.0 scores?

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Surratt won’t impress anyone with his vertical speed, but he understands how to put his body in position to haul in passes. He could contribute right away for a Dolphins team without Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this season.

Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Bell is a towering blocker (6-foot-9, 346 pounds) who has agile feet for his size. With Morgan Moses in his age-35 season and Will Campbell’s future at tackle in question, Bell could be a nice long-term option.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

With Riq Woolen leaving this offseason, the Seahawks need young outside corners. Muhammad is a steady player who has the upside to be an eventual starter.

Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Brian Flores’ defense relies on incredibly smart players who can interchange their roles. Ramsey played multiple spots over the past two seasons and matches Flores’ heavy zone-based scheme.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

The Eagles are thin at safety after losing Reed Blankenship, and Wheatley is a rangy player who can defend deep passes and crash down in run support.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Many scouts I’ve spoken to like Beck’s floor and think he can be a long-term backup option. He would be another developmental player along with Will Howard, last year’s sixth-round pick.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

This tight end class has plenty of depth, and Roush is a top-100 type of player who could quickly find a role with the Jaguars.

ROUND 4

101. Tennessee Titans: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

103. New York Jets: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

104. Arizona Cardinals: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

105. New York Giants: Trey Zuhn III, G/C, Texas A&M

106. Houston Texans (from WSH): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

107. Cleveland Browns: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

108. Denver Broncos (from NO): Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

111. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Jack Endries, TE, Texas

112. Dallas Cowboys: Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

113. Indianapolis Colts: Nadame Tucker, Edge, Western Michigan

114. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

115. Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

117. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN via JAX): Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

118. Detroit Lions: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

119. Carolina Panthers: Brian Parker II, C, Duke

120. Green Bay Packers: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

122. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI): Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

125. New England Patriots (from CHI via KC): Justin Joly, TE, NC State

126. Buffalo Bills: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

127. San Francisco 49ers: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

128. Detroit Lions (from HOU): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

129. Chicago Bears (from LAR): Austin Barber, OT, Florida

130. Miami Dolphins (from DEN): Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

131. New England Patriots: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

132. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal

133. San Francisco 49ers*: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

134. Las Vegas Raiders*: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

135. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

136. New Orleans Saints*: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

137. Philadelphia Eagles*: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

138. San Francisco 49ers*: Bud Clark, S, TCU

139. San Francisco 49ers*: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

140. New York Jets*: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

play 0:15 Brenen Thompson takes off for 44-yard Miss St. TD Blake Shapen airs it 44 yards to Brenen Thompson for a Mississippi State touchdown.

ROUND 5

141. Houston Texans (from LV via CLE): Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

142. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ via BAL): Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

143. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn

144. Tennessee Titans (reacquired from LAR): Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma

145. New York Giants: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

146. Cleveland Browns: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame

147. Washington Commanders: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

149. Cleveland Browns (from CIN): Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

150. New Orleans Saints: Kage Casey, G, Boise State

151. Miami Dolphins: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

152. Dallas Cowboys: George Gumbs Jr., Edge, Florida

153. Green Bay Packers (from ATL via PHI): Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

154. Baltimore Ravens: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke

156. Indianapolis Colts: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

157. Detroit Lions: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

158. Carolina Panthers (from MIN): VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

159. Carolina Panthers: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

160. Green Bay Packers: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

162. Baltimore Ravens (from LAC): Keagen Trost, G, Missouri

163. Minnesota Vikings (from PHI): Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

165. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

166. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via PHI): Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

167. Houston Texans (reacquired from PHI): Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

168. Buffalo Bills: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

169. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

170. Denver Broncos: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

171. New England Patriots: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

172. New Orleans Saints (from SEA): Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

173. Baltimore Ravens*: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

174. Baltimore Ravens*: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

175. Las Vegas Raiders*: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

176. Kansas City Chiefs*: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

177. Dallas Cowboys*: Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB, Houston

178. Philadelphia Eagles*: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

179. New York Jets*: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

180. Dallas Cowboys*: Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

181. Detroit Lions*: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Best of NFL Nation • Inside Giants-Bengals Dexter Lawrence trade

• Jimmy Johnson has advice for Jets’ draft

• Patriots’ draft must-haves, needs, wants

• Who won Jaguars-Browns 2025 draft trade?

• How Chiefs lucked into drafting All-Pro Chris Jones

ROUND 6

182. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ via CLE, JAX and BUF): Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

183. Arizona Cardinals: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

184. Tennessee Titans: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo

186. New York Giants: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

187. Washington Commanders: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

188. Seattle Seahawks (from CLE): Rene Konga, DT, Louisville

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State

190. New Orleans Saints: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

191. New England Patriots (from KC): Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

192. New York Giants (from MIA): Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

193. New York Giants (from DAL): Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

194. Tennessee Titans (from BAL via NYJ): TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

196. Minnesota Vikings (from IND): CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

197. Philadelphia Eagles (from ATL): Trey Smack, K, Florida

198. New England Patriots (from MIN via HOU, MIN and SF): Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

199. Cincinnati Bengals (from DET via CLE): Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

200. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Lucas, Edge, USC

201. Green Bay Packers: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

202. New England Patriots (from PIT): Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

203. Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI via HOU and PHI): Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State

205. Detroit Lions (from JAX): Aaron Graves, Edge, Iowa

206. Cleveland Browns (from CHI): Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

207. Los Angeles Rams (from HOU via LAR and TEN): Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from BUF via NYJ): Logan Fano, Edge, Utah

209. Washington Commanders (from SF): Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA

210. Kansas City Chiefs (from LAR): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

211. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ, MIN and PHI): Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

212. New England Patriots: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

213. Detroit Lions (from SEA via JAX): Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin

214. Indianapolis Colts (from PIT)*: Aidan Hubbard, Edge, Northwestern

215. Atlanta Falcons (from PHI)*: Alan Herron, OT, Maryland

216. Pittsburgh Steelers*: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

play 0:26 Cade Klubnik fumbles, recovers, and scores a TD Cade Klubnik loses the football but manages to scoop it up and score a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

ROUND 7

217. Arizona Cardinals: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

218. Dallas Cowboys (from TEN): Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan

220. Buffalo Bills (from NYJ): Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

221. Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG via DAL): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

222. Detroit Lions (from CLE): Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

223. Washington Commanders: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

224. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NO via NE): Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

225. Tennessee Titans (from KC via DAL): Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

226. Cincinnati Bengals: Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

227. Miami Dolphins: Anez Cooper, G, Miami

228. New York Jets (from DAL via BUF and LV): David Gusta, DT, Kentucky

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jager Burton, C, Kentucky

230. Pittsburgh Steelers (from IND): Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin

231. Atlanta Falcons: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

232. Los Angeles Rams (from BAL): Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

233. Jacksonville Jaguars (from DET): DeShon Singleton, S, Nebraska

234. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

235. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

236. Green Bay Packers: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

238. Miami Dolphins (from LAC via TEN and NYJ): Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

239. Chicago Bears (from PHI via JAX and CLE): Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

241. Chicago Bears: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

242. New York Jets (from BUF via CLE): Drew Stevens, K, Iowa

243. Houston Texans (from SF): Quintayvious Hutchins, Edge, Boston College

244. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

245. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via HOU): Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

246. Denver Broncos: Barion Brown, WR, LSU

247. New England Patriots: Enrique Cruz Jr., C, Kansas

248. Cleveland Browns (from SEA): Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH)

249. Indianapolis Colts*: Caden Barnett, C, Wyoming

250. Baltimore Ravens*: Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan

251. Los Angeles Rams*: Cian Slone, Edge, NC State

252. Los Angeles Rams*: Nolan Rucci, OT, Penn State

253. Baltimore Ravens*: Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

254. Indianapolis Colts*: Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State

255. Green Bay Packers*: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

256. Denver Broncos*: Louis Moore, S, Indiana

257. Denver Broncos*: Carver Willis, G, Washington