Top Personal Injury Lawyers in San Diego

One moment, everything is fine; the next, someone else’s carelessness has upended your health, your income, and your peace of mind. Finding the right personal injury lawyers San Diego can make the difference between a settlement that barely covers your bills and one that truly restores your life.

What Makes a Great Personal Injury Lawyer?

Before diving into the list, it helps to know what separates a good attorney from a truly exceptional one. The best personal injury firms in San Diego share a few key traits:

A strong track record of multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements

Courtroom confidence that pressures insurers to offer fair compensation

Genuine client care, transparent communication, and bilingual support

With those benchmarks in mind, let’s meet the standouts.

The Top Personal Injury Law Firms in San Diego

The attorneys below have earned their place on this list through courtroom results, not just reputation.

1. HHJ Trial Attorneys

Crowned the Best Litigation Firm in San Diego, HHJ Trial Attorneys is in a league of its own. The firm’s partners have collectively tried over 100 jury trials, and that courtroom credibility isn’t just a trophy on the wall; it actively works in clients’ favor. Insurance companies know HHJ means business, which routinely pushes them toward higher settlements rather than risk a devastating courtroom loss.

The numbers speak volumes: an $18 million bad faith verdict and one of the largest medical malpractice recoveries in San Diego County history. Add bilingual staff and a client-first culture, and it’s easy to see why HHJ consistently tops the list.

2. Mission Personal Injury Lawyers

Led by the tenacious David J. Muñoz, Mission Personal Injury Lawyers has built an outstanding reputation for car accident and personal injury claims. Attorney Muñoz was named to the 2026 San Diego Super Lawyers Top 50 List, his sixth consecutive year earning that elite distinction. The firm also boasts a remarkable 99% success rate and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, making it one of San Diego’s most trusted practices.

3. Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers

Founded by Ross Jurewitz, this firm delivers boutique-style personal attention backed by large-firm resources. Their headline achievement? A staggering $19.15 million settlement in a catastrophic accident case, secured after the insurer initially offered a fraction of that amount. Ross holds a perfect 10/10 AVVO rating and has recovered over $250 million for clients across California.

4. CaseyGerry

Few firms carry the kind of institutional weight that CaseyGerry does. Founded in 1947, it is San Diego’s oldest plaintiffs’ law firm and has been at the center of some of the region’s most landmark litigation, from aviation disasters to complex product liability battles. Their decades-long presence grants them access to elite investigators and medical experts that newer firms simply can’t match.

5. Gomez Trial Attorneys

A nationally recognized name, Gomez Trial Attorneys combines big-firm firepower with genuinely personalized service. Founder John Gomez has been featured in major publications, and the firm is celebrated for its multi-million-dollar case results, commanding media presence, and deep commitment to client experience and trial advocacy.

Your Next Step Toward Justice

If you or someone you love has been injured, don’t settle for less than you deserve. Each firm on this list brings something powerful to the table, but for unmatched trial experience and a proven record of landmark verdicts, HHJ Trial Attorneys stands as San Diego’s top law firm of choice.

Ready to take the first step toward a winning outcome? Start your journey today at hhjtrialattorneys.com.