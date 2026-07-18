2026 Open Championship: All of the news and analysis from Royal Birkdale

The 154th Open Championship heads to Royal Birkdale. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, finishing four strokes ahead of Harris English.
Can Rory McIlroy win his second major of the year? Will local favorite Tommy Fleetwood be the first English winner since 1992?
From pre-tournament rankings to all of the news from the week, we have the 2026 Open Championship covered from start to finish.
Third-round tee times
How to watch
Saturday, July 18
5 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET: Round 3 (NBC)
5:09 – 10:09 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
6:25 – 11:25 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)
7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET: Third round – Sky Show (Peacock)
8:25 a.m. – 1:25 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
Sunday, July 19
3:15 – 8:15: Featured Group 1 LIVE (Peacock)
4 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Final round (NBC)
5:30 – 10:30 a.m.: Featured Group 2 (Peacock)
6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)
7 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Final round – Sky Show (Peacock)
7:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)
Sam Burns had ‘no idea’ about tying major record
Open Championship news
DeChambeau docked 2 shots in Open for penalty on 5th hole. Read
Rahm gets warning at Open Championship for throwing club. Read
McIlroy makes Open cut, needs big weekend for 2nd Claret Jug. Read
Herbert, Burns match major record with 62s at Open. Read
Suber leads a day of surprises in his first Open Championship. Read
Scheffler and DeChambeau both under par after first round. Read
Scottie Scheffler favored to win Open, but bettors like Europeans. Read
Golfers eye ‘unprecedented’ Open conditions at Royal Birkdale. Read
Scheffler: Missing cut no fun, but coming in second hurts worse. Read
DeChambeau has ‘zero strategy’ for links, Faldo says ahead of The Open. Read
Tommy Fleetwood aims to win 1st major at hometown Open course. Read
UK’s Joe Dean wins last-chance qualifier, final spot in Open. Read
Tom Kim cards 64, wins Scottish Open ahead of Open Championship. Read
Scottie Scheffler misses cut at Scottish Open, ending streak. Read
Highlights from second round, including a record day
Day 1: An unlikely leader, Bryson’s bounce-back and Rory’s struggles
Jackson Suber had never been to Europe before and now he’s on top of the leaderboard following the first round at Royal Birkdale. Read
Best sights, sounds and shots from the first round
Check out some of the top sights, sounds and highlights from the opening round of the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Read
2026 Open Championship: Experts’ picks and betting tips
Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and more at the Open Championship. Read
Open Championship odds: Scheffler the favorite; McIlroy, Fleetwood next
How YouTube helped Jackson Suber learn Birkdale course
Scottie Scheffler enters the final major of the golf season as the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood behind him. Read
Top storylines: Scottie and Rory, an English champion and sleeper contenders
Is Scheffler or McIlroy the favorite? Can an English golfer win on home soil? How will Royal Birkdale play this week? We break down what to watch at the 2026 Open Championship. Read
Open Championship top 25: Ranking the favorites at Royal Birkdale
Is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy No. 1? Where does hometown favorite Tommy Fleetwood rank? We break down the favorites in the Open Championship. Read
2025 Open Championship: Scheffler’s dominance over golf continues
On Sunday, Scheffler’s final march on Royal Portrush was a masterclass, the latest display of his dominance on his way to a fourth major title. Read
2025 Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler wins by four strokes
Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship for the third leg of the career Grand Slam. Read