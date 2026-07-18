2026 Open Championship: All of the news and analysis from Royal Birkdale

The 154th Open Championship heads to Royal Birkdale. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, finishing four strokes ahead of Harris English.

Can Rory McIlroy win his second major of the year? Will local favorite Tommy Fleetwood be the first English winner since 1992?

From pre-tournament rankings to all of the news from the week, we have the 2026 Open Championship covered from start to finish.

Third-round tee times

How to watch

Saturday, July 18

5 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET: Round 3 (NBC)

5:09 – 10:09 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

6:25 – 11:25 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)

7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET: Third round – Sky Show (Peacock)

8:25 a.m. – 1:25 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

Sunday, July 19

3:15 – 8:15: Featured Group 1 LIVE (Peacock)

4 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Final round (NBC)

5:30 – 10:30 a.m.: Featured Group 2 (Peacock)

6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)

7 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET: Final round – Sky Show (Peacock)

7:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

play 0:26 Sam Burns had ‘no idea’ about tying major record

Open Championship news

DeChambeau docked 2 shots in Open for penalty on 5th hole. Read

Rahm gets warning at Open Championship for throwing club. Read

McIlroy makes Open cut, needs big weekend for 2nd Claret Jug. Read

Herbert, Burns match major record with 62s at Open. Read

Suber leads a day of surprises in his first Open Championship. Read

Scheffler and DeChambeau both under par after first round. Read

Scottie Scheffler favored to win Open, but bettors like Europeans. Read

Golfers eye ‘unprecedented’ Open conditions at Royal Birkdale. Read

Scheffler: Missing cut no fun, but coming in second hurts worse. Read

DeChambeau has ‘zero strategy’ for links, Faldo says ahead of The Open. Read

Tommy Fleetwood aims to win 1st major at hometown Open course. Read

UK’s Joe Dean wins last-chance qualifier, final spot in Open. Read

Tom Kim cards 64, wins Scottish Open ahead of Open Championship. Read

Scottie Scheffler misses cut at Scottish Open, ending streak. Read

Highlights from second round, including a record day

Lucas Herbert and his caddie, Nick Pugh, on the 13th tee at the Open Championship. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Day 1: An unlikely leader, Bryson’s bounce-back and Rory’s struggles

Jackson Suber is the first-round leader at the 154th Open Championship. Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Top sights and sounds from the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Read

Jackson Suber had never been to Europe before and now he’s on top of the leaderboard following the first round at Royal Birkdale. Read

Best sights, sounds and shots from the first round

Bryson DeChambeau on the 4th green during the first round of the Open Championship. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Check out some of the top sights, sounds and highlights from the opening round of the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Read

2026 Open Championship: Experts’ picks and betting tips

Matt Fitzpatrick has won three times on the PGA Tour this season. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and more at the Open Championship. Read

Open Championship odds: Scheffler the favorite; McIlroy, Fleetwood next

play 0:41 How YouTube helped Jackson Suber learn Birkdale course

Scottie Scheffler enters the final major of the golf season as the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood behind him. Read

Top storylines: Scottie and Rory, an English champion and sleeper contenders

Rory McIlroy plays in a practice round ahead of the Open Championship. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Is Scheffler or McIlroy the favorite? Can an English golfer win on home soil? How will Royal Birkdale play this week? We break down what to watch at the 2026 Open Championship. Read

Open Championship top 25: Ranking the favorites at Royal Birkdale

ESPN Illustration

Is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy No. 1? Where does hometown favorite Tommy Fleetwood rank? We break down the favorites in the Open Championship. Read

2025 Open Championship: Scheffler’s dominance over golf continues

Scottie Scheffler won his first Open Championship last year at Royal Portrush. AP Photo/Jon Super

On Sunday, Scheffler’s final march on Royal Portrush was a masterclass, the latest display of his dominance on his way to a fourth major title. Read

2025 Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler wins by four strokes

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship for the third leg of the career Grand Slam. Read