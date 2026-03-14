2026 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times for March Madness

Selection Sunday for 2026 March Madness is Sunday, March 15. The 68-team brackets for the men’s and women’s NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be revealed during selection shows.
The men’s tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here’s the schedule for the 2026 men’s tournament:
- Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS
- First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
- First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
- Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
- Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
- Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
- Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
These are the sites for the men’s tournament in 2026:
|ROUND
|CITY
|VENUe
|DATES
|First Four
|Dayton, Ohio
|UD Arena
|March 17-18
|First/Second
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|March 19-21
|First/Second
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|March 19-21
|First/Second
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|March 19-21
|First/Second
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|March 19-21
|First/Second
|Tampa, FL
|Benchmark International Arena
|March 20-22
|First/Second
|Philadelphia, PA
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|March 20-22
|First/Second
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|March 20-22
|First/Second
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|March 20-22
|South Regional
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|March 26-28
|West Regional
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|March 26-28
|Midwest Regional
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|March 27-29
|East Regional
|Washington D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|March 27-29
Check out the 2026 women’s schedule below:
- Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on ESPN
- First Four: Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
- First round: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21
- Second round: Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23
- Sweet 16: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28
- Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30
- Final Four: Friday, April 3 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
- NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
|2026 REGIONAL ROUND SITES
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|March 27-30
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 27-30