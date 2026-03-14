2026 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times for March Madness

Selection Sunday for 2026 March Madness is Sunday, March 15. The 68-team brackets for the men’s and women’s NCAA DI basketball tournaments will be revealed during selection shows.

The men’s tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. The women’s bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here’s the schedule for the 2026 men’s tournament:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on CBS

First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

First round: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Second round: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

These are the sites for the men’s tournament in 2026:

ROUND CITY VENUe DATES First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 17-18 First/Second Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center March 19-21 First/Second Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 19-21 First/Second Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center March 19-21 First/Second Portland, OR Moda Center March 19-21 First/Second Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena March 20-22 First/Second Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena March 20-22 First/Second San Diego, CA Viejas Arena March 20-22 First/Second St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center March 20-22 South Regional Houston, TX Toyota Center March 26-28 West Regional San Jose, CA SAP Center March 26-28 Midwest Regional Chicago, IL United Center March 27-29 East Regional Washington D.C. Capital One Arena March 27-29

Check out the 2026 women’s schedule below:

Selection Sunday: 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15 on ESPN

First Four: Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19

First round: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21

Second round: Sunday, March 22 and Monday, March 23

Sweet 16: Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30

Final Four: Friday, April 3 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.