2026 Tony Nominees Christopher Abbott, Nicholas Christopher, Christiani Pitts Will Be Part of Broadway Bets

Broadway Bets, Broadway’s official game night produced by

and benefiting Broadway Cares, will return May 18 to a larger venue. The annual event, traditionally presented at Sardi’s Restaurant, will be held at the Edison Ballroom.

A mix of Broadway talent, industry insiders, and theatre enthusiasts

will join in a Texas Hold ’em tournament for all levels. Guest passes offer a chance to observe the poker action and play other casino games for fun.

Special guests set to shuffle up and deal include 2026 Tony nominee Christopher Abbott (Death of a Salesman), Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman), Emmy winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Patrick Ball (Becky Shaw, The Pitt), Isa Briones (Just in Time, The Pitt), Grammy, Tony and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle (Proof), Robert Creighton (Frozen), 2026 Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher (Chess), 2026 Tony nominee Hannah Cruz (Chess), poker pro Andy Frankenberger, Christopher Innvar (Fallen Angels), 2026 Tony nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), poker pro Erik Seidel, 2026 Tony nominee Mark Strong (Oedipus), 2026 Tony nominee Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Edred Utomi (Hamilton), and three-time Tony nominee Patrick Wilson (The Lost Boys producer).

Newcomers and pros will have the chance to win the title of Broadway Bets

champion. Prizes—including a cross-country private jet flight on

Aero, one week at the Secret Villas in Key West, a catered

dinner party for 12 by Sweet Hospitality Group, and a whiskey

tasting at The Macallan—will be awarded to the 10 players who reach

the final table.

Broadway productions that will be represented with tables include Beaches, A New Musical; Death Becomes Her; Dog Day Afternoon; Every Brilliant Thing; Oedipus; Ragtime; Schmigadoon!; and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The evening’s

bar sponsor is Titaníque.

Going “all in” as “Full House” table sponsors are 321 Theatrical Management, AKA, The Araca Group, ATG Entertainment, Foresight Theatrical, John Gore Organization (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com), Kikis Family Foundation, LDK Productions, McDermott Will & Schulte, The Nederlander Organization, Neuberger Berman, PRG, Proskauer Rose LLP, RCI Theatricals, The Road Company, RoadCo Entertainment and Sony Masterworks, Satisfi Labs and Broadw.ai, Segal Consulting, Serino Coyne, The Shubert Organization, SINE Digital, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group, TodayTix, Universal Theatrical Group, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and Withum.

Two-pair half-table sponsors are Actors’ Equity Association, Campus, Captivate, Disney Theatrical Group, Independent Presenters Network, Littler Mendelson, The Macallan, Jennifer Melin Miller & David Miller, The New York Times, Secret Villas of Key West and The Heslin Family Trust, Schultheis & Panettieri LLP, Situation Group, and WME.

Broadway Bets tournament directors are Mark

Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical; Brett Sirota, co-founder and

partner at The Road Company; and Alex Wolfe, general manager at

Foresight Theatrical.

The founding co-chairs are Robert E. Wankel, chairman and

CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares’

Board of Trustees, and the late Paul Libin, executive vice president

emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway

Cares’ Board of Trustees.

Broadway Cares announced earlier this year that Tony and

Olivier-winning producer and philanthropist Thomas S. Perakos will be

the first-ever presenting sponsor of Broadway Bets,

making a pioneering leadership commitment of more than $1 million over

the next five years to Broadway Cares.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be entering this next chapter of immense growth, expansion and impact for Broadway Bets,”

said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares, in an earlier statement. “Even more lifesaving support will reach people in need

thanks to our new King of Hearts, Tom Perakos, and his extraordinary

commitment of more than $1 million.”

“The arts don’t just entertain us—they sustain us.

Supporting them is one of the most meaningful things we can do,” Perakos

added. “Performing arts are the foundation of our culture, of

humankind, and especially of our beloved Broadway community. Nothing

could possibly give me greater joy in these most challenging and

difficult times than to help anyone in our Broadway community in need;

‘you will be found’!–help, and knowing others care is often a lifesaver.

If my commitment can help find anyone in a meaningful way, it is so

worth it!”

Last year’s edition of Broadway Bets raised a record $546,500. Across its eight editions, Broadway Bets has raised $2.7 million for Broadway Cares.

Broadway Cares is one of the nation’s leading

industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making

organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of

the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for

people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United

States.

The upcoming event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares. The presenting sponsor is Perakos and The Perakos Family Cares Foundation.

Doors open at 6:30 PM with cocktails and buffet fare; the tournament begins at 7:30 PM. A limited number of tournament seats, priced $500, are available at BroadwayCares.org.