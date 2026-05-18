Drea de Matteo has spoken about her teenage son while opening up about her move onto OnlyFans.

The actor, who many viewers will know from The Sopranos and Desperate Housewives, has previously been candid about the backlash she received after joining the subscription platform.

De Matteo, 52, shares two children, son Waylon “Blackjack” Jennings, 13, and daughter Alabama, 16, with her musician ex Shooter Jennings.

Whilst celebrities starting OnlyFans accounts is nothing new, the star’s comments about how much her children know about her work on the site have sparked plenty of conversation online.

The actor made the admission while appearing on the Not Today, Pal podcast with Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. During the interview, de Matteo revealed that her 13-year-old son helps edit her OnlyFans photos.

De Matteo said OnlyFans became a way to support family (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

The moment came after she was discussing her adult content while her children were apparently nearby.

Reported by People, De Mattero says: “Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry guys. I’m really sorry. But they know”

Iler then told her: “Before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos.”

De Matteo replied: “Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’ ”

Iler responded: “Yeah, so you don’t have to apologize to them, I don’t think.”

De Matteo then explained that there are boundaries around what her children see, adding that they do not see certain content.

She explained: “No. But they don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out…I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys.”

She said critics did not understand her financial position (Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time the actor has addressed her decision to join OnlyFans, either. Speaking to Fox News last September, de Matteo said her children had actually encouraged her to sign up to the platform.

She said: “My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ She’ll [Alabama] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven’t been able to do.”

De Matteo also opened up about the financial reasons behind the move, saying her work situation had changed drastically.

“I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family.”

She added: “So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f*****g position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.'”