Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 37 (so far) review: Abandon Aston Villa and thanks for the memories, Harry Wilson

We may be approaching the end of the season but this gameweek is far from over. There are still three huge matches remaining, which could completely change the Fantasy Premier League landscape before managers make their final moves of the season.

Arsenal host Burnley tonight (Monday) at 8pm UK time (3pm ET) before Tuesday gives us two massive fixtures with Bournemouth vs Manchester City (7.30pm UK/2.30pm ET) and Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (8.15pm UK/3.15pm ET).

Those matches will have a huge impact on the title race, European qualification, relegation and potentially rotation for the final gameweek of the season.

This weekend also gave us some clear signals around which teams are still motivated and which sides may already be looking ahead to the summer break. As ever, here we will cover the main FPL talking points from the gameweek so far.

Villa assets now look like sells

Aston Villa officially qualifying for the Champions League completely changes the picture for them.

With domestic objectives now secured, Unai Emery’s full attention will surely turn towards Europe. Villa have the Europa League final against Freiburg just four days before their final Premier League game of the season, which immediately raises huge concerns about rotation and managed minutes.

That makes Villa assets very difficult to trust now, despite their good form and 4-2 win over Liverpool.

Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) owners suddenly have a problem. Even if he starts, there is every chance his minutes are reduced on Sunday after potential exertions in Wednesday’s European final. The same applies to Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) and Villa’s defenders.

Emery’s team no longer need to go full intensity in the league. Plus, an away game to Manchester City isn’t the ideal fixture anyway.



The Wilson hype train grinds to a halt

Fulham’s European hopes now look slim following their 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Harry Wilson (£5.9m) being dropped was a major warning sign for FPL managers. He had become a differential over recent weeks, but his form has dipped and his minutes have also dwindled. Wilson has had a fine season with 10 goals and eight assists, but now looks like an easy sell given the circumstances.

Fulham play Newcastle United at home on the last day of the season, which isn’t a bad fixture on paper, but they have lost two and drawn one in their last three, so their form isn’t the best.

Popular differential Harry Wilson didn’t start Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Wolves (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But one Fulham asset worth looking at could be Antonee Robinson (£4.9m), who looks to be second in line for penalties. He took and scored Fulham’s spot kick against Wolves as Raul Jimenez (£6.0m), who usually takes them, wasn’t on the pitch.

If you are looking for a massive differential for the final day, a penalty-taking defender isn’t the worst pick in the world.

Newcastle are finishing the season on a high

While some teams are drifting towards the finish line, Newcastle look completely locked in. They are unbeaten in their last three, with two wins and seven goals scored.

Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is looking like an interesting pick for the final day. He has played himself into the starting XI with two goals off the bench in the previous two, and also got an assist this weekend in a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Whenever Barnes gets consistent starts, he’s a great FPL pick because of how direct he is. He shoots early and constantly gets into dangerous positions inside the box, and he also looks full of confidence. For managers chasing rank, Barnes could be one of the standout midfield punts for the final gameweek.

William Osula (£5.5m) is also beginning to catch attention.

Consistent forwards have been difficult to find this season, but Osula looks like he could offer genuine value. He has now started the last six games and rewarded his manager with five goals, so he is one of the form players in the league right now.

Osula will surely start on the final day of the season against Fulham and, at the time of writing, is owned by just over one per cent of managers.

Arsenal or City players? Wait for the latest title-race twists…

Do not make any moves before Arsenal and Manchester City play. Those results could completely change everything for the final gameweek.

If Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday and Manchester City lose or draw to Bournemouth on Tuesday, the title race is over. That would massively increase the chances of rotation from both City and Arsenal on the final day.

If the title is done, Pep Guardiola suddenly has no reason to play his strongest XI, and we could see fringe players getting a runout. That would make City assets very dangerous holds, despite how good they normally are.

Arsenal and City players could be rotated in Gameweek 38 (Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

Erling Haaland (£14.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m), who are all heavily owned, could see reduced minutes or surprise benchings.

Trying to predict Pep roulette is difficult enough already, and if the title is mathematically finished, it becomes even worse.

Arsenal would become even less predictable in this scenario. They still have their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain to play, which is six days after their Gameweek 38 fixture against Crystal Palace.

It’s unlikely we would see many of their key players start and if they do, they will no doubt get heavily reduced minutes to keep them fit and fresh.