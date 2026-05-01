3 things to watch in Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 6

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One of these teams is going to be sorely disappointed over the next few days, with unwanted time on their hands after getting used to better in the NBA springtime.

Denver has won at least one playoff series in six of the past seven postseasons and 10 overall since 2019. Minnesota doesn’t have as long a track record, but the Timberwolves are the only team to reach the conference finals in each of the past two years. Winning four series to get there topped the total (two) the franchise had managed in its first 37 years of existence.

So a six- or seven-game exit – Minnesota leads 3-2 with the series shifting back to Minneapolis’ Target Center on Thursday – would hit hard. So expect the intensity, the physicality and the volume in the buildings to rise in sync with the stakes.

Here are three things to watch for in Game 6 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN):

1. Murray’s turn to change narrative

Requiring a triple-double from Nikola Jokić to secure a playoff victory is a huge ask, but that’s what the Nuggets have required so far. Two such across-the-board performances by their three-time Kia MVP, two triumphs. Mere flirting with or not even coming close to one has left Denver with three losses.

The best way for Jokić’s team to alleviate some of that all-around pressure? Flip the keys to Jamal Murray for a wayback playoff performance.

Murray has averaged 26 points vs. Minnesota but has not been efficient. His overall field-goal percentage (37.5%), his 3-point accuracy (27.5%) and even his 2-point rate (43.1%) are career playoff worsts. His 22.4 shots per game are the most he has averaged in a postseason. And while his 7.2 free throw attempts also are a personal high, he’s at 5.3 in the Nuggets’ three losses so far.

Murray himself tends to be unflappable under pressure, win or lose. But coach David Adelman was preaching patience about his point guard’s impact as well.

“When you go through really hard times, and the world around you is freaking out, you have to stay consistent,” Adelman said. “He has done that.”

Still, Denver’s other players tend to flourish when Murray wreaks more havoc. And the big night in Detroit on Wednesday by similar team leaders — the Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham and the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero — was a reminder of Murray’s playoff theatrics past.

Jokić looked more like his old self to spark Denver in Game 5. Murray is next in line.

2. Boos to cheers for McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels appeared to embrace the “heel” role in this series, antagonizing Denver and its fans by insulting the Nuggets’ defensive abilities after Game 2 and scoring that meaningless bucket that so rankled Jokić at the end of Game 4. Predictably, he was heckled mercilessly at Ball Arena on Monday and, outwardly anyway, shrugged that off too.

“I told him, as much hate as you’re getting tonight, it’s gonna be about 100 times more love for you when you go back to Minnesota,” veteran teammate Mike Conley told McDaniels.

The all-purpose, 6-foot-9 defensive stopper rarely faces the same treatment in return. But with Anthony Edwards (bruised knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (torn Achilles) absent, the Nuggets were able to make life rougher for McDaniels. He’s normally pretty reliable regardless of venue, home or away, but he does have room for improvement with this return to Target Center.

McDaniels grabbed only three rebounds in Game 5, tied for a Wolves-worst minus-25 in the 125-113 loss. He also missed three more 3-pointers, bringing him to 1-of-14 for the series. That’s 7.1%, a radical drop from his 41.2% season rate.

3. Denver wants its paint doors locked

Through the first four games, Minnesota – the light bulbs finally coming on as Game 1 unfolded – outscored Denver in the paint by a total of 70 points. In Game 5, Denver had a 12-point advantage there.

Those almost-unfettered drives to the rim that led to McDaniels’ mocking of Nuggets defenders got cut off more effectively. Without having to attend to Edwards and DiVincenzo as perimeter shooters, Adelman had his guys clog the lane to require less direct routes. That sidelined starting backcourt is also aggressive and adept at attacking inside, when available.

In its two losses, Minnesota has generated about 30% of its shots at the rim, compared to 40% in the three victories.

“I didn’t like our decision-making in the paint,” coach Chris Finch said. “The decision making in and around the rim was not good for the most part, and sometimes you got to finish better and sometimes you got to make the play that’s there.”

Forcing Denver to try to lock down the middle again figures to be a top priority for the Wolves.

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Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on X.