Jessica Biel gives brutal ultimatum to husband Justin Timberlake after DUI arrest

Jessica Biel reportedly told Justin Timberlake she’ll leave him if he doesn’t clean up his act.

The actress “issued an ultimatum” to her husband because she’s “had it” with his recent behavior, including his 2024 DWI arrest and his trip to Las Vegas to host the 8AM Invitational golf tournament, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

Two eyewitnesses claimed to Page Six that the “SexyBack” singer appeared to be intoxicated toward the end of the day at the golf tournament on April 18.

Jessica Biel reportedly told Justin Timberlake she will leave him if he doesn’t get his act together. Getty Images for Justin Timberlake

Sources told the Daily Mail that Biel has “had it” with Timberlake’s recent behavior, including his 2024 DWI arrest. jessicabiel/Instagram

If Timberlake, 45, messes up again, Biel, 44, will “pull the trigger,” an insider told the Daily Mail, adding, “There’s not much more she can take.”

The source also claimed that Timberlake, who has sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, with Biel, is “never home” — despite wrapping up his world tour last July.

“She does everything with the kids, and she’s sick of being publicly embarrassed,” the source claimed.

Another insider exclusively told Page Six that while things “haven’t been perfect” in Biel and Timberlake’s marriage, they’re “working through it.”

Jessica Biel attends the Apple TV Press Day in February 2026. Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s mug shot from June 2024. Sag Harbor PD

The source explained, “It’s been a tough stretch lately. There’s just been a lot of attention on him and that’s not easy to deal with. She’s definitely been frustrated at times and there’s been a lot going on. They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but the recent spotlight and his schedule have made things more challenging. That said, it’s not anything close to a breaking point.”

Page Six has reached out to reps for Biel and Timberlake for comment.

A report from October 2024 alleged that Biel “was not happy” her husband got arrested for driving while under the influence in Sag Harbor, NY, in June 2024.

At the time, a source told Page Six that the former *NSYNC member was pulled over after meeting some friends at the historic American Hotel for dinner, but “there were cops stationed outside.”

The “Mirrors” singer pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge in September 2024. As part of his plea deal, he was forced to apologize outside the courthouse.

The “Mirrors” singer was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, NY, in June 2024. AP

It was previously reported that Biel “was not happy” about Timberlake’s arrest. AP

A few months later, Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012, admitted their marriage is “sometimes devolving” in a 44th birthday tribute to her husband.

“Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you,” the “Sinner” actress wrote at the time. “Another year laughing about it all.”

When the bodycam footage from Timberlake’s arrest came out last month, a source told People that Biel was “not happy about the renewed attention” on the incident.

The source also insisted Biel “would prefer to move past it” and is “focused on moving forward.”

The couple have been married since 2012 and have two sons, Silas and Phineas. jessicabiel/Instagram

Biel has continued to stand by Timberlake despite his public mistakes over the years. jessicabiel/Instagram

In 2019, Timberlake was hit with cheating rumors after the UK Sun published photos of the “Social Network” actor sitting on a patio and holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in NYC.

Timberlake later apologized for his “strong lapse in judgment” but insisted “nothing happened” between him and his co-star.

Biel and Timberlake put on a united front in public after the scandal.