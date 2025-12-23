Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers for Dec. 19, 2025 drawing

By / December 23, 2025

Updated Dec. 20, 2025, 7:39 p.m. ET

  • No one won the estimated $90 million jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
  • The winning numbers for the Dec. 19 drawing were 1, 11, 27, 39, 59, and the Mega Ball was 18.
  • The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 23, for an estimated jackpot of $100 million.

Did anyone win Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing for the estimated jackpot of $90 million?

The cash option for the Dec. 5 jackpot was $40.8 million.

Here’s what we know about the drawing on Friday, Dec. 19.

Mega Millions winning numbers for the 12/19/2025 lottery drawing

Here are the Friday, Dec. 5 Mega Millions winning numbers: 1, 11, 27, 39, 59. The gold Mega Ball was 18. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated estimated $90 million prize with $40.8 million option.

