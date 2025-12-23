Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers for Dec. 19, 2025 drawing

Updated Dec. 20, 2025, 7:39 p.m. ET

No one won the estimated $90 million jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 19 drawing were 1, 11, 27, 39, 59, and the Mega Ball was 18.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 23, for an estimated jackpot of $100 million.

The cash option for the Dec. 19 jackpot was $40.8 million.

Here’s what we know about the drawing on Friday, Dec. 19.

Mega Millions winning numbers for the 12/19/2025 lottery drawing

No one won the jackpot or the Match 5 prizes in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 19.

What is the Mega Millions Multiplier?

The Multiplier is randomly assigned, and increases nonjackpot prizes two, three, four , five or 10 times.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to?

Friday’s jackpot is estimated to be $100 million with a cash option of $25.5 million.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8. Other large single-ticket Mega Millions prizes have been $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.348 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023; $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2. Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.5 + 1 = Jackpot.5 + 0 = $1 million.4 + 1 = $10,000.4 + 0 = $500.3 + 1 = $200.3 + 0 = $10.2 + 1= $10.1 + 1 = $4.0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can’t decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and be notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 290 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 23.