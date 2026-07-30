$56M Celtics center refuses to pay $100K to train with Hakeem Olajuwon

Neemias Queta said he would not spend $100,000 to train with Hakeem Olajuwon despite signing a four-year, $56 million Celtics extension, preferring to develop through his own work and Boston’s program.

Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta has made it clear that even his new long-term contract will not convince him to spend $100,000 on specialized offseason training with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

During an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Queta was asked whether his four-year, $56 million extension would make it easier to pay approximately $100,000 for a week of post-move training with the two-time NBA champion.

“I’m stingy,” Queta replied. “No, I don’t spend $100,000 on training.”

When asked whether he would make an exception for Olajuwon, Queta doubled down.

“Not even with Hakeem Olajuwon,” he said.

Queta focused on expanding his game

Although Queta is not planning to make the significant financial investment, the 27-year-old big man stressed that he remains committed to improving on both ends of the court ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Defensively, the Portuguese center wants to become more comfortable switching onto smaller players and defending them one-on-one without requiring additional help.

“Defensively, I’m working hard on switching and being more able to hold my own against smaller players in one-on-one situations without help,” Queta explained. “I feel confident in that aspect; you can always be more comfortable.”

Credit AP-Scanpix

His offensive priorities include improving his ball-handling, creating opportunities in the low post, spacing the floor and developing a more reliable shot.

“Offensively, it’s about having the ball in my hands,” Queta said. “Being able to have tighter ball control, being able to create one-on-one situations in the low post, spacing the floor, having a more consistent shot and having a greater offensive impact.”

Rather than hiring Olajuwon for private instruction, Queta believes he can continue developing through his individual work and Boston’s player development program.

Last season, Queta took a tremendous leap forward in his production, posting 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game after posting 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds the season before.

Long-term security mattered more than money

Queta also reflected on the four-year, $56 million extension he signed with the Celtics, explaining that the security provided by the agreement was more important than its financial value.

“For me, the money wasn’t the most important thing at all,” he said. “The most important thing was knowing that Boston believed in me for another four years.”

The new contract allows Queta to remain in a familiar environment without facing the annual uncertainty that comes with approaching free agency.

“I’ll be able to continue calling Boston home for that entire time, without having to look over my shoulder,” Queta added. “Without having to worry about the next season, what I wanted or what would happen.”

Queta said the agreement also allows him to manage his season and potential injuries without constantly thinking about his next contract.

“It was very good for me, and I feel flattered to have that confidence from the front office,” he concluded.

Thank you for being with us! Subscribe to BN+ and browse ad-free.

If you like our content, please click here and add us as your preferred source. It helps us a lot, and we are committed to delivering you the very latest basketball news.