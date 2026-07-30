Fortnite July 30 Update: Simpsons Map, Spider-Man Skins and More

The Fortnite v41.30 update is packed with new content and launches on July 30. From a Spiderman Brand New Day collaboration and new Sprites to the return of The Simpsons map, here is everything coming in the final major update of Chapter 7 Season 3.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.30 update is now just 24 hours away, with server downtime expected to end on July 30 at 4 AM PT. That said, we already know quite a bit about what the final major Chapter 7 Season 3 patch will bring to the battle royale, including three new Sprites: Llama, Peely, and the extremely rare Quack Zero Point Sprite.

Epic Games has also revealed that a Spiderman Brand New Day Fortnite collaboration will arrive alongside the massive patch. The crossover will feature new Spiderman Fortnite skins and a special Web-Shooter Power Hour on August 1. The Simpsons will also return with a new version of the Springfield map in Fortnite Reload.

That said, here is everything coming in the Fortnite v41.30 update:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collab

The Simpsons Reload Map

Web-Shooters Mythic Returns on August 1

Lil Tecca Festival Headliner

Llama, Peely, and Quack Zero Point Sprites

New Sprite Mastery Page

Lucky Locator Gizmo

SpiderMan Brand New Day Fortnite Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games is teaming up with Marvel to promote the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. To celebrate, two new Spiderman Fortnite skins will be added in the July 30 update. The cosmetics include a Tom Holland Spiderman skin, as well as a Punisher Fortnite skin that uses Jon Bernthal’s appearance. Here is what the new cosmetics look like:

Spiderman Fortnite Skin (Tom Holland)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Punisher Fortnite Skin (Jon Bernthal)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite John Wick Sprite finally arrives

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also surprised players today, by announcing that the Fortnite John Wick sprite will finally be added on July 30. However, the new Mythic variant can only be unlocked in the new Fortnite Reload Springfield map. Don’t worry, once you collect the John Wick Sprite, you can use it in the battle royale modes.

The Simpsons Map Returns in Reload

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we previously reported, The Simpsons map is returning to Fortnite on July 30, but this time with a major twist. According to Epic Games, Springfield will return as a Fortnite Reload map and is a crossover mashup with John Wick. As mentioned above, you will only be able to get the new Mythic Sprite in Reload.

However it doesn’t just stop there. The new Fortnite Reload map will also feature ‘The Continental’ POI from the John Wick movies. Like the films, its a neutral territory and features proximity chat.

Screenshot: Epic Games

“Drop into The Confidential, a neutral zone where the guns stay holstered. Here’s the deal:

Eliminating an excommunicado player provides 1500 Gold and improved loot.

Passive healing is enabled while inside The Confidential’s walls.

Proximity chat is enabled inside The Confidential.

No combat allowed — engage, and you instantly become excommunicado, a marked target for everyone.

An excommunicado player has unlimited stamina and faster reload speeds. Only one player can be excommunicado at a time.

Web-Shooters Mythic Returns in Power hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

The popular Web-Shooters Mythic item returns to Fortnite on August 1 during the Saturday Power Hour. The beloved traversal item originally made its debut in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 way back in 2021. After years of waiting, it will finally return. Dataminers also claim that the Spider-Man Web-Shooters Mythic will likely be added to the loot pool for the remainder of Chapter 7 Season 3.

Lil Tecca Becomes the New Fortnite Festival Headliner

Screenshot: Epic Games

Popular American rapper Lil Tecca has been revealed as the Fortnite Festival Season 15 headliner. The singer will get multiple Icon skins that will be split between the Fortnite Item Shop and Music Pass. Lil Tecca Fortnite Festival Season 15 will go live on July 30 immediately after server maintenance for the v41.30 update ends.

Llama, Peely, and Quack Zero Point Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

The v41.30 update will add three new Fortnite Sprites: Llama, Peely, and the extremely rare Quack Zero Point Sprite. Epic Games has also revealed what two of their abilities do: “Peely grants a chance at weapon upgrades from ammo boxes, while the Llama pings nearby rare Sprites.”

New Sprite Mastery Page

The July 30 Fortnite update will also introduce a new Sprite Mastery page. Although Epic Games hasn’t revealed every detail yet, the new menu should make it easier for players to track their Sprite collection and overall Mastery progress.

Lucky Locator Gizmo

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, we are getting the new Lucky Locator Gizmo in the final Fortnite Chapter 7 Season update. According to leaks, this device is a pretty big deal, as it will help players find new Fortnite Sprites they haven’t discovered yet. “Tracks down a buried Chest that’s guaranteed to have a Sprite you haven’t collected.” Yeah, I’m totally using this when I only have the Quack Zero Point Sprite left to find.

The Fortnite v41.30 server downtime is expected to end at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET on July 30. However, the update may not become playable immediately, as Fortnite servers will remain offline while Epic Games performs maintenance. Given the size of the patch, downtime could also be extended if any issues arise. With that in mind, here is when the update is expected to go live in every region:

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 30 4:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 30 7:00 AM UK (BST) July 30 12:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 30 1:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 30 8:00 AM Japan (JST) July 30 8:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 30 8:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 30 9:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 30 11:00 PM

The Fortnite v41.30 update is shaping up to be a massive finale for Chapter 7 Season 3. Between the Spider-Man: Brand New Day skins, the return of Springfield, new Sprites, and Lil Tecca’s Fortnite Festival debut, players will have plenty of new content to check out once server maintenance ends. Epic Games could also be keeping a few surprises under wraps, so we’ll update this article if anything else is revealed ahead of the July 30 patch.