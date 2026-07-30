SNDK Stock Rebounds After 35% Drop This Week – Sandisk’s AI-Fueled Growth Is ‘Tremendous, But Finite,’ Says Analyst

Morningstar analyst William Kerwin expects AI infrastructure spending to keep supporting NAND demand and pricing over the next few years, boosting SanDisk’s revenue and margins.

He forecasts that SanDisk’s revenue will grow at a 27% compound annual rate through fiscal 2030, with gross margins exceeding 80% in fiscal 2027.

However, the analyst expects the current NAND pricing cycle to peak around 2028, followed by a downturn in 2029 as new industry capacity comes online.

SanDisk (SNDK) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday alongside a broader market recovery after the previous session’s sell-off, while Morningstar said the AI-driven boom in NAND memory could continue to lift the stock in the near term. However, it added that the chipmaker lacks the competitive advantages needed to sustain those gains over the long run.

In a research note, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst William Kerwin said SanDisk’s “exponential pricing growth is tremendous, but finite,” citing that the memory chipmaker lacks an economic moat because NAND flash memory remains a commodity business with little pricing power.

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Morningstar maintained a price target of $1,000 on SNDK stock, below its closing price of around $1,096 in the previous session. The firm also assigned SanDisk a ‘Very High’ uncertainty rating.

SNDK stock daily price gains year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

In pre-market rade on Wenesday, SNDK stock rose as much as 1.6% lifting the shares above $1,100 if gains hold till market open. As of Tuesday’s close, the shares had fallen over 35% so far this week.

SNDK stock performance year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

AI Demand Will Be Key Driver Of SNDK Stock Gains

The Morningstar analyst expects AI infrastructure spending to keep driving unusually strong demand for NAND flash memory over the next few years. He wrote that because new manufacturing capacity takes years to build, limited supply has pushed memory prices sharply higher, lifting revenue and margins across the industry.

Morningstar forecast SanDisk’s revenue will grow at a 27% compound annual rate through fiscal 2030, with gross margins exceeding 80% in fiscal 2027 as tight supply supports elevated pricing.

Morningstar Sees Pricing Boom Peaking Around 2028

However, Kerwin stated that SNDK’s gains would be “cyclical” rather than “structural.” The analyst said that NAND flash memory as largely interchangeable across suppliers, which meant that manufacturers have little ability to command premium pricing. Instead, pricing is determined largely by industry supply and demand, leaving earnings vulnerable whenever additional production enters the market.