A 59-Year-Old Hunger Striker Joins a Gen Z Protest Movement in India

For 19 days, Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent Indian activist, has been on a hunger strike in New Delhi, adding momentum to a youth-led protest demanding justice for millions of Indian students.

“Victims never raise their own voice,” said Mr. Wangchuk, who has subsisted on nothing but water mixed with salts since June 28. “This time, for a change, young people were doing that. How could I not support them?”

The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party — a movement which started out as a joke following a judge’s dismissive comment comparing India’s young to cockroaches — gathered steam after India canceled its nationwide medical college entrance exams in May because the test questions were leaked. The scandal caused widespread outrage among young people.

The C.J.P. quickly became an outlet for India’s Gen Z to vent about educational mismanagement and unemployment. In less than two months, it has grown into a movement calling for accountability and reforms to India’s intensely competitive examination system for universities and government jobs.