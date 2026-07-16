Asheville wellness business owner accused of illegally prescribing GLP-1 drug

The owner of an Asheville wellness business is facing 10 felony charges after investigators accused her of diagnosing clients and distributing a prescription weight-loss medication without a North Carolina medical license.

Priscilla Ann Hendrix, owner of Blackford Wellness, is charged with five counts of practicing medicine without a North Carolina license and five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrest warrants allege Hendrix diagnosed, prescribed and distributed tirzepatide to two clients during five transactions between July and September 2025. Tirzepatide is a GLP-1-based medication used for diabetes and weight loss.

Arrest warrants for Priscilla Ann Hendrix. (WLOS)

According to the warrants, Hendrix used forged prescription information that either listed her as a certified nurse practitioner or used the name of another nurse practitioner as the medical provider.

Investigators allege Hendrix collected five payments from the two clients, ranging from $195 to $255. The payments totaled $1,095.

The warrants identify the amounts of tirzepatide involved as 10, 15 and 30 milligrams. The documents do not explain where the medication came from or whether the other provider named in the prescription information knew her credentials were being used.

Hendrix was arrested on July 8 during a traffic stop and given a $60,000 secured bond. Court records show the bond was posted later that day. Her release order notes that she has a limited criminal history in North Carolina and does not list any special condition requiring Blackford Wellness to close.

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The charges remain pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court. Hendrix’s next scheduled court appearance is a disposition hearing on Sept. 17.

After her arrest, Hendrix posted a message on Blackford Wellness’s Facebook page saying the business remained open.

“Everything has been resolved, and I’m still here doing what I love,” the post said. Hendrix added that she planned to continue helping clients with their weight-loss goals.

Court records, however, still list all 10 charges as pending.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to this investigation to contact them at 828-250-4639.

News 13 reached out to Hendrix for comment, asked what she meant by “resolved,” and requested an interview. She had not responded as of publication.