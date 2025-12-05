A Polar vortex is coming. See where frigid temperatures will hit

By / December 5, 2025

Dec. 3, 2025Updated Dec. 4, 2025, 8:59 a.m. ET

Frigid temperatures are expected to impact much of the central and eastern United States in the coming weeks.

The first of three polar vortex systems is expected this month, according to AccuWeather. The surges of Arctic air will generate rounds of flurries and squalls in certain locations and may assist igniting storms with more widespread snow.

“The outbreak this week will be the first of probably three such rounds with it. Another cold blast is likely next week and a third the week after that,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said on their website. “The waves of Arctic air will lead to significant surges in energy demands.”

December to have extremely cold temperatures

The Upper Midwest and Northern Plains have been hit by Canada’s freezing temperatures. On Thursday, Dec. 4, wind chills between negative 10 to negative 25 degrees will be expected, and the cold temperatures are expected to continue into Friday, Dec. 5 for those in the eastern U.S.

