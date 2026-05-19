‘Off Campus’ Promises More Hockey, More Sex

A big part of hockey romance stories is the smut. Going into filming, how did you feel about it involving so many sex scenes?

KALYN We know fans love the smut. But it was done in a way that was like: Are we telling the story right? We didn’t want to add scenes just for shock value, or whatever.

CAMELI All the sex scenes in the show are earned; nothing is gratuitous. They’re still sexy and hot and fun to watch — you’re going to get out of it what you came to get. But the sex on our show is really just intimacy, and so we have intimacy in many different forms. It shows what sex during those formative college years is like. Sometimes it’s great, and sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it’s uncomfortable, and sometimes you just have a conversation instead of having sex. I knew I was going to be naked and doing sex scenes, but it’s like filming any other scene. It’s not like there’s R&B playing in the room when you make it.

KALYN We also had a great intimacy coordinator. It was like any other scene, just super professional.

Some people online were concerned the show would be toned down and not have those sex scenes.

CAMELI I mean, the show is about sex in college. In the show, there’s an important conversation to be had around discovering your sexuality and sharing it with other people during that time in your life.