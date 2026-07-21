A six-year-old entered an iron lung after polio. More than 70 years later, he had become the world’s longest-known survivor | World News

For many people, the iron lung belongs to history books, a symbol of the years when polio swept through communities before vaccines transformed public health. Rows of large metal cylinders once filled hospital wards, keeping patients alive when damaged muscles could no longer draw breath. Most disappeared decades ago as medical care changed. Paul Alexander’s life followed a different path. He relied on one of those machines from childhood until his death in 2024, making him the longest-known survivor to spend his life using an iron lung. His story was never only about medical survival. It became a record of persistence, adaptation and the ordinary routines he insisted on protecting despite extraordinary circumstances.

Life inside an iron lung : How a six-year-old polio survivor defied the odds for more than 70 years

As reported by the BBC, Paul Alexander was six years old when polio struck in Texas during one of the disease’s most devastating periods. The infection left him paralysed from the neck down, and after an emergency tracheostomy he could no longer breathe independently.When he regained consciousness, he found himself enclosed inside a large metal cylinder, with only his head visible outside the machine. Unable to move and unable to speak, the experience was frightening for a young child. What followed was a lengthy hospital stay shared with many other children affected by the same virus.Polio caused paralysis in only a small proportion of infections, yet the consequences could be severe. According to the World Health Organization, around one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, while some patients whose breathing muscles become paralysed do not survive without respiratory support.

PC: BBC

Why Paul Alexander’s family brought him home

After nearly two years in hospital, doctors had begun to doubt that Paul would live much longer. His parents chose to bring him home instead of leaving him in institutional care. That decision altered the course of his life.Living at home meant constant attention from his family. The iron lung required electricity to operate, using changes in air pressure around the body to inflate and deflate the lungs. During power failures, someone had to pump the machine manually until electricity returned. Neighbours sometimes came to help keep it running.Paul’s father also created practical solutions for everyday emergencies. He designed a system that allowed his son to ring an alarm using only his mouth whenever he needed immediate assistance.

How frog breathing helped Paul Alexander leave the iron lung

Although the iron lung remained essential, Paul gradually learnt a demanding breathing technique known medically as glossopharyngeal breathing. Many people refer to it as “frog breathing”.Instead of relying entirely on the machine, he trained himself to gulp small amounts of air into his lungs using muscles in his throat. It took patience and determination, but each successful attempt allowed him to spend a little longer outside the iron lung.His younger brother Philip later recalled that an unusual promise helped motivate him through those difficult early sessions. Paul desperately wanted a puppy. His family told him that if he could remain out of the machine for three minutes using the new breathing method, he would get the dog. He managed it.The reward was simple. The achievement behind it was anything but.

Discovering life beyond the bedroom

As his confidence increased, the hours outside the iron lung slowly became longer.He could leave home in his wheelchair, spend time with neighbourhood friends and experience childhood activities that had once seemed impossible. Whenever he became tired, he returned to the machine for respiratory support.Philip never viewed his brother as someone defined by illness.The brothers argued, laughed, attended concerts and shared ordinary family experiences. Looking back, Philip often described Paul simply as his brother rather than someone whose disability dominated every moment.

Education opened another door

Because attending school in the usual way was difficult, Paul completed much of his education at home before earning admission to university.He enrolled at the University of Texas, where life presented fresh challenges. His parents helped install the iron lung in student accommodation before leaving him to begin university life. A paid caregiver who had been expected to assist him failed to arrive, leaving Paul unexpectedly dependent on the kindness of fellow students.People around campus gradually stepped in where needed. Classmates pushed his wheelchair, helped with daily tasks and became part of an informal support network that allowed him to complete his studies.Rather than stopping with a university degree, Paul decided to study law.

A legal career few expected

After qualifying, Paul established a legal practice in Dallas.Meeting a lawyer who worked while lying inside an iron lung often surprised first-time clients. The sight of the large metal respirator could be unsettling for those unfamiliar with it, yet conversations soon shifted away from the equipment and towards the legal matters that had brought them there.His professional life reflected something he had learnt over many years. Independence did not always mean doing everything alone. Sometimes it meant organising the right people, understanding what help was required and maintaining control over the decisions that mattered.He spent much of his adult life living independently despite needing assistance with the most basic daily activities.

The people who made independence possible

Supporting Paul required skills rarely taught in formal healthcare.Simple routines such as feeding or shaving were straightforward enough, but moving someone safely in and out of an iron lung demanded patience and experience. New caregivers usually learnt through observation because there was no handbook explaining the process. Some stayed only briefly while others became part of his life for decades.Among the closest was Kathy Gaines, whose long friendship and care remained central to Paul’s daily life. Her death left a significant gap in the network he had built around himself over many years.Philip always regarded himself as the family’s reserve caregiver, yet he often spoke about the friendships Paul formed with people who chose to remain by his side.

Saving a disappearing machine

By 2015, the iron lung itself had become one of Paul’s greatest challenges.Very few remained in working order anywhere in the world, and replacement parts had almost vanished. When the machine developed serious leaks, his carers searched urgently for someone who understood how it worked.The search eventually led to Brady Richards, owner of a mechanical testing company near Dallas. Years earlier he had acquired two unused iron lungs during a building clearance.He had never repaired one before. Working from the machines he possessed, Richards rebuilt damaged components, fabricated replacement parts where necessary and restored one unit to working condition. He refused payment for the work.Even after the replacement machine was installed, an incorrectly fitted neck seal caused another emergency later that evening. Richards returned immediately, discovering that although Paul calmly insisted he was fine, he was already turning blue because the seal had loosened.

Why he remained with the iron lung

Modern ventilators are smaller, portable and use positive air pressure delivered through masks or tubes. Many people with long-term breathing difficulties have moved to these systems.Doctors explain that positive-pressure ventilation creates a very different sensation from the negative-pressure breathing produced by an iron lung. Some patients adapt comfortably, while others prefer the older technology they have used for decades.Although Paul occasionally relied on portable ventilators during emergencies, the iron lung remained his primary source of respiratory support throughout his life.

Speaking for polio survivors

As he grew older, Paul became increasingly visible beyond his local community.He wrote a memoir published in 2020, typing each word himself by using a stick with a pencil attached, held in his mouth to reach a computer keyboard. The book introduced many readers to a generation that had lived through the global polio epidemics.One aim remained consistent. He wanted the disease eradicated worldwide so that no child would face the experiences he had endured.His life also reflected the changing history of polio itself. Widespread vaccination has eliminated the disease from most countries, though health organisations continue working towards complete global eradication.

A record that reflected a lifetime

In 2023, Guinness World Records recognised Paul Alexander as the person who had lived the longest while relying on an iron lung.The title acknowledged an extraordinary length of survival, yet those closest to him viewed it differently.Philip believed their parents would never have been surprised by the record. They had refused to accept the bleak predictions made when Paul was a child, choosing instead to bring him home and build a life around possibility rather than expectation.Paul Alexander died in March 2024 at the age of 78, more than seven decades after entering the machine that kept him breathing.The iron lung remained part of his daily life until the end. It was also only one part of a much larger story that included education, legal practice, lasting friendships and a determination to shape his own future despite limits that few people could fully imagine.