Ella Langley brushes off unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during Baltimore show

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Ella Langley isn’t stuck in the past or worried about tomorrow after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

The “Be Her” singer kept her cool after her entire dress became unzipped just minutes into her opening set for Morgan Wallen on his “Still the Problem” tour over the weekend.

Langley, 27, handled the mishap with ease and slipped into a Baltimore Ravens jersey before picking up her guitar and carrying on with the show at M&T Bank Stadium.

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The “Choosing Texas” singer was dressed to impress as she took the stage wearing her signature sparkling pink gown covered in fringe.

In videos circulating online, Langley eagerly covered up in the purple football jersey as rain poured down on the stage.

The country star addressed the incident with her social media followers on Sunday.

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“Yesterday, my entire dress came unzipped on song #2 in a 60-minute set in the pouring down rain in a stadium full of people,” Langley wrote on Instagram stories with the Stone Temple Pilots song “Wonderful” playing in the background.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan declared his love for the country star on social media, and admitted he was officially part of the “Ella Fella” fan club.

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“Look, I’ve been around football my whole life. I’ve coached in Baltimore, won a lot of games, and seen some incredible performances But let me tell you something…Ella Langley had Baltimore in the palm of her hand tonight. As the kids say, I’m officially an Ella Fella. I don’t make the rules,” he wrote on X.

Langley didn’t let the wardrobe snafu ruin her weekend or her continued rise in super stardom.

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Her “Choosing Texas” anthem placed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, marking not only its 14th week at the top, but also tying a record with two iconic hits.

The country ballad first topped the Hot 100 in February, and now matches Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for most weeks at No. 1 among non-holiday titles by women with no male-billed acts.

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In addition, “Choosing Texas” ties Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for second-longest ranking hit.