“Abbott Elementary” Star Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Her Son Has Been Dating Her Fans — and Why She Told Him It’s ‘Not Cool’

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Lisa Ann Walter revealed her son briefly dated fans who attended her stand-up shows

Walter told her son it was “not cool” to date her fans, but admitted she understood his reasoning

The Abbott Elementary star says being a mom of four helps her relate to her role on the comedy series

Lisa Ann Walter isn’t thrilled with her son’s recent dating choices.

The Abbott Elementary star, 62, appeared on the Monday, April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that one of her sons has been going on dates with her fans. Walter is mom to four kids, son Jordan, 38, daughter Delia, 34, and twin sons Spencer and Simon, 25.

Walter shared that one of her sons has been coming with her recently to her stand-up shows, which she said is “great” as she doesn’t like “being alone.”

“That’s one of the hardest things about doing standup is you’re by yourself all day,” she explained.

She then shared that her son, for a little while, had been dating some of the fans coming to her shows.

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“He was poaching the groupies?” asked Kimmel. “How did you feel about that? That’s stolen valor.”

“No, I think I understood it,” Walter replied. “He was single for the first time in a long time, and he’s a really good boyfriend, so he’s very loyal. And this was the first time he was single.”

“There were all these, you know, good-looking and smart, because all of my fans are good-looking and smart…coming to see the show, and some men. I don’t know if he dated them; he might have. I don’t know. I have no judgment. And he would go out with them, and I said, ‘Dude, you cannot date my fans. That’s not cool.’ Like, I don’t know what’s going to happen afterwards. He did it anyway, right? He did. Yeah, of course. Why not? They’re there.”

Lisa Ann Walter with her kids Spencer and Simon Walter.

Credit: Lisa Ann Walter Instagram

Walter noted that her son now has a “nice” girlfriend, so he’s no longer going after her fans.

“Hopefully he’ll stop then,” added Kimmel.

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet for the 2025 Disney Upfronts in May, the Parent Trap alum opened up about how her role in Abbott Elementary is impacted by being a mom. Walter shared that she’s “been a mother as long as I’ve been an adult,” which makes her “pretty adept” at wrangling together little children.

Lisa Ann Walter and sons Spencer and Simon arrive at Skylanderss Spyro’s Adventure Halloween Event on October 29, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Paul Redmond/WireImage

“I’m a mother of four, so I’ve been a mother as long as I’ve been an adult. I had my first child when I was just out of college, so there isn’t much about being around children that’s new to me,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like it prepares you when you’re used to being a mother and wrangling. I have four kids. That’s a lot these days, so wrangling children is something I’m pretty adept at.”

“I think between me, [Sheryl Lee Ralph], and [Janelle James], who are all parents, we’re pretty good at it, so nothing new, but definitely get to use my skills.”

Walter was married to her first husband, Sam Baum, from 1986 to 1999. The couple welcomed two children during their marriage: daughter Delia and son Jordan. She later gave birth to her youngest children, twin sons Spencer and Simon, with her second husband, whose name is unknown.

Read the original article on People