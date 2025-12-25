ABC to Present the 137th Rose Parade® on New Year’s Day 2026

ESPN SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm Return as Hosts; John Naber Serves as Reporter

Telecast to feature Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson, Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade

Coverage Precedes ESPN’s Exclusive Telecast of the 112th Rose Bowl Game®

ABC will welcome the New Year with live coverage of the 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda from Pasadena, California on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET, continuing the network’s longstanding tradition of bringing one of the nation’s most iconic New Year’s celebrations to audiences nationwide.

The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm, both returning to the event, along with longtime reporter John Naber. ABC’s parade booth will again be located at the iconic “TV Corner,” the intersection of South Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards, as the trio guides viewers through the floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units along the 5.5-mile route. ESPN will once again produce the Rose Parade broadcast on ABC under the direction of veteran lead producer Jack Graham. In recent years, ESPN has introduced a variety of enhancements to the coverage, including a new graphics package with EPIC Games in 2023.

This year’s parade will be led by Grand Marshal Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer, whose legacy of excellence, leadership, and community impact will be celebrated by the Tournament of Roses organizers and throughout the broadcast. ABC will work to integrate Johnson into the production, highlighting his role in ushering in the New Year for millions of viewers.

Following the Rose Parade, college football takes center stage as the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential returns to ESPN. The 112th Rose Bowl Game will air at 4 p.m. on ESPN, featuring a marquee College Football Playoff matchup between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tournament of Roses is Pasadena, California’s grand New Year’s Day Celebration®, featuring the world-famous Rose Parade, followed by the iconic Rose Bowl Game. Hosted by a volunteer organization since 1890, the longstanding tradition showcases community, pageantry, and America’s New Year’s celebration, attracting millions of viewers globally.

-30-

ESPN Media Contact:

Beatrix Panitz – [email protected]

ABC Media Contact:

Chelsie Tanamachi – [email protected]