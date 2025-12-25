Hawks let late lead slip in loss to Bulls 

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly fell to the Chicago Bulls, 126–123, in a highly competitive Eastern Conference matchup at State Farm Arena. Despite leading for much of the contest and receiving standout performances from Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, Atlanta was unable to close the game in the final minutes.

The Hawks opened the contest with a strong first-quarter surge, taking a 36–30 lead and maintaining control through much of the first half. Atlanta carried that momentum into the third quarter and appeared poised to secure a comfortable victory. However, Chicago responded with balanced scoring in the second half, gradually trimming the deficit and setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the closing moments of the fourth quarter, the Bulls took a narrow lead and successfully held off Atlanta’s comeback attempts. Two key free throws in the final seconds ultimately sealed the win for Chicago. Despite the loss, Atlanta’s offensive execution, ball movement, and tempo remained consistent throughout the night.

Young led the Hawks with 32 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals, showcasing strong floor leadership while facilitating the offense and creating quality scoring opportunities late in the game. Johnson followed with 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one block, producing a near triple-double while consistently exploiting mismatches in the paint.

Onyeka Okongwu added 15 points and nine rebounds, providing interior presence and efficient finishing. Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range, while Vit Krejci supplied a spark off the bench with 19 points. Rookie Asa Newell added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dyson Daniels did not appear in the contest.

Atlanta shot approximately 48 percent from the field and nearly 38 percent from three-point range, demonstrating disciplined shot selection and effective spacing. While the Hawks remained competitive on the glass, Chicago slightly edged them in total rebounds, limiting Atlanta’s second-chance scoring opportunities.