After taking $100 deposits, Trump Mobile changes its terms to say the Trump phone may never be made

A year after followers of President Donald Trump put down $100 deposits for a Trump-branded gold phone, not one has shipped, and a recent change in the fine print has some worried they may never arrive.

Last month, the company behind Trump Mobile, T1 Mobile LLC, quietly updated its preorder terms and conditions to clarify that it “does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.”

“A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale,” the most recent terms, dated April 6, read.

Purchasers like tech content creator Carter Ryan, who goes by CarterPCs online, were quick to call out the company’s vague language.

“I’m paying $100 for the chance to maybe give you more money in the future, if you decide to make the product that I’m paying for in the first place?” he said in a post on TikTok.

T1 Mobile and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Fortune‘s request for comment. A spokesperson for the White House referred any inquiries to the Trump Organization.

The terms change comes as the $500 phone, dubbed the “T1,” has had its release pushed back several times. The phone was first set to ship to depositors in August 2025. The launch was then pushed to November, then December. At the end of last year, customer service representatives for the company told Fortune the phone would arrive in “mid to late January,” and that it was delayed because of the government shutdown at the time.

There is currently no release date for the phone on the Trump Mobile website, although the Verge reported last month that the company moved closer to release by getting its PTCRB certification, which is a requirement for any phone that aims to launch in the U.S. and utilize major networks. The phone has also reportedly received authorization from the Federal Communications Commission, the outlet reported.

The “T1” Trump phone, whose gold shell bears an American flag and the name “Trump Mobile,” has been redesigned three times. The device will run on the Android operating system and feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel front and back camera, and both a fingerprint sensor and “AI face unlock,” according to the Trump Mobile website.

The phone, which was originally advertised as being made in America, will now be “designed with American values in mind,” the website states. While the Trump phone remains unreleased, Trump Mobile is selling refurbished Samsung phones and iPhones that connect to its network and its so-called 47 Plan—a $47.45-per-month service that pays homage to Trump’s distinction as both the 45th and 47th president.