Jacksonville faces strong storms and cooler temps: what to expect from this week’s forecast

Storm threats and today’s forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I want to give you a heads up right away—today Jacksonville is under a level one marginal risk for severe weather, and it’s going to be an active afternoon and evening. These storms are expected to move through the area from the coast all the way to the I-95 and US 17 corridors, with timing likely from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in different areas.

The main concerns? Wind gusts, the chance for small hail, and a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. It’s a low threat, but worth keeping an eye on. Based on the latest outlook from the National Weather Service and The Weather Authority’s Exact Track 4D, the mix of heat and instability today could strengthen some storms as they roll east to west this afternoon.

Big drop in temperatures ahead

Heat will stick around for now, with highs reaching about 88 degrees. A few glimpses of sunshine are possible, but showers and storms are more likely to shape the afternoon. Once the storms move through, expect a noticeable cooldown—temperatures are forecast to drop by about 10 degrees, with highs on Tuesday near 78 degrees.

Things don’t stay cool for long! By Thursday, highs will be climbing right back into the upper 80s, with lows hovering in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances stick around at 40 percent for today and tomorrow, but should fall quickly after Wednesday, with a dry stretch expected as we head into the weekend.

Safety reminders and community support

With the heat on tap, don’t forget about the pups! At 3 p.m., sidewalks can get hot enough to burn your dog’s paws, so try to walk them earlier in the day or on the grass. If that’s not possible, just do your best to keep them safe and comfortable.

I know many in our community are keeping spirits up, checking in with each other and sharing positive attitudes—that makes a difference for everyone as we get through these stormy days.

Want to share your weather photos or videos? Send them to SnapJAX at https://www.news4jax.com/snapjax/.

Key takeaways for your week

Today’s storms could bring quick changes—and a drop in temperatures—so keep an umbrella handy and check The Weather Authority’s updates on Exact Track 4D throughout the afternoon. After Wednesday, it’s expected to be drier and much warmer as the week wraps up. I’ll keep you posted with the latest info to help you stay weather-ready all week long.