AJ Dybantsa receiving comparisons to these NBA stars – Deseret News

AJ Dybantsa arrived at BYU last year as a candidate to be the top selection in the NBA draft.

Now, just three weeks away from draft night, Dybantsa appears to either be the choice for the Washington Wizards at No. 1 overall or potentially the Utah Jazz at No. 2.

But what should be expected from Dybantsa in the NBA?

ESPN has released a list of player comparisons for the top prospects in this year’s draft, assigning each young player an NBA equivalent for both his floor and ceiling.

For Dybantsa, ESPN writers Tim Bontemps and Jeremy Woo likened him to a “supercharged Jaylen Brown” on the high end, and a “supercharged RJ Barrett” as his lower comparison.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) takes the floor after a timeout during a game against the Utah Jazz held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Dybantsa comparisons are tricky because his physical profile is off the charts,” Woo wrote. “… He can play on the perimeter with power forward-caliber tools. He’s an exceptionally coordinated driver at that size, and his college production was miles ahead of Brown’s at the same stage. If Dybantsa doesn’t take a major leap as a shooter or on defense, he should still clear players such as Barrett, who has come into his own gradually and is now in his seventh NBA season.”

Brown is coming off his best campaign to date, having averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Boston Celtics. He’s a five-time All-Star, a career 20-points-per-game scorer and earned Finals MVP honors in 2024.

“Multiple scouts and executives compared Dybantsa to a bigger, longer Brown,” wrote Bontemps. “That would be a pretty good outcome because Brown has made several All-Star teams, was just named to his second All-NBA team and has a conference finals and NBA Finals MVP trophy.”

Barrett, on the other hand, was the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 but had an inconsistent, somewhat underwhelming first half decade in the NBA as a New York Knick. Upon being traded to Toronto, Barrett enjoyed a significant resurgence, posting averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 49% from the field.

Toronto Raptors’ RJ Barrett (9) drives past Utah Jazz’s Walter Clayton Jr., back, during game in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | AP

“Dybantsa is still learning his craft and needs to improve reading the floor, stretching his range and becoming a more consistent defender,” wrote Woo. “Though it’s tricky to draw a straight comparison, there’s a realistic pathway for him to become one of the NBA’s best and most physical wings in time.”

Additionally, the NBA Draft Net website lists Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, six-time champion Scottie Pippen and 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg as comparisons for Dybantsa.

“His combination of size, shot creation and playmaking gives him true superstar upside, with shades of Tracy McGrady as a scorer and Scottie Pippen in his versatility and ability to impact the game across multiple areas,” reads Dybantsa’s scouting report on the site.

“There are also similarities to Cooper Flagg in terms of positional versatility, feel for the game, and long-term upside as a point forward who can influence every phase … If his perimeter shooting consistency and defensive engagement continue to improve, he has legitimate All-NBA and perennial All-Star potential.”

Dybantsa himself has embraced the McGrady comparison, often referencing their similarities and claiming to have studied much of the two-time scoring champ’s film.

“When I went back and watched (McGrady’s film), I was like, ‘Yeah, that kinda (looks) like me,’” Dybantsa said on an ESPN appearance this past November.

Dybantsa is currently rated as the No. 1 prospect on ESPN’s big board.

“Whether he hears his name called by Washington at No. 1 or lands with Utah at No. 2 (a scenario that would likely thrill both parties), he’ll enter the NBA as a potential franchise-level talent thanks to the strides he has made as an all-around offensive player,” wrote Woo.

“There are still several key areas for improvement for Dybantsa in the long term, particularly his 3-point shooting, ballhandling and level of defensive engagement. Although he’s not a two-way player yet, wings with his caliber of tools and competitive makeup tend to become positive defenders over time. It helps that those weaknesses are all actionable areas for development for whichever team drafts him.”