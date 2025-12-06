Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair Make Their WWE Partnership Official

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair had been teaming tentatively, but once they revealed an official name, the entire dynamic shifted. Instead of colluding out of necessity or out of need, they have made a move that will display long-term ambition.

Their presentation carried the confidence and poise expected from performers with extensive championship résumés, making the moment feel strategic and deliberate. The move energized RAW’s women’s tag division and reinforced their intent to compete as a focused, united team.

Ring Queens Secure a Major Victory at Survivor Series WarGames

Women engaged in the WWE Survivor Series 2025 Women’s WarGames match (Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair) as a superstar team with AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY. They were challenged by their opponents: Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. However, there were several key moments that shifted the momentum.

Several key moments shifted the momentum, including IYO SKY’s dramatic trash-can dive from the top of the cage and a critical moment where Asuka accidentally hit her own partner with mist, giving Bliss and Flair’s team the advantage. The fight was full of weaponry, excellent teamwork, and excellent individual work by the victorious team.

The win was clinched as AJ Lee used her trademark move to submit Becky Lynch and giving Bliss the victory with the help of Flair and her team members. The outcome enhanced their position on the female side, as it demonstrated that they fit well in high-pressure situations, and the necessity to place trust in the new alliance between Bliss and Flair. Their success in WarGames will obviously influence the upcoming storyline and place them well in future championships.