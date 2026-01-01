All eyes on Cam Coleman after Alabama visit with decision expected soon

Cam Coleman’s highly anticipated visit to Tuscaloosa concluded on Saturday. All reports seemed to indicate that things went well, and now Alabama – and everyone else – waits. He’s the type of player everyone will wait for. No one will rush him because he’s worth waiting for.

The Auburn transfer will choose between four schools: Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. Coleman visited the three Texas schools before making the trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

All four fanbases have had optimism, though the Aggies might be fading. They’ve seemingly turned their attention to Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton. Some believe Coleman’s ultimate decision will come down to Alabama or Texas.

The Longhorns have the more established quarterback. Rising redshirt junior Arch Manning will be back in Austin, and he put together a spectacular second-half of the 2025 season that will surely have him on Heisman shortlists to begin the 2026 season. That and what will almost certainly be a major monetary offer will make the Longhorns difficult to beat.

But Alabama is close to home. He’s familiar with who would be his position coach here. Alabama hired former Auburn OC Derrick Nix to be its WR coach. There are also former high school teammates of his in Red Moran and Isaia Faga that play for the Crimson Tide. That can be alluring too.

And while Alabama may not have an established quarterback, Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb have a track record for developing signal-callers, and both Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are immensely talented players. Both re-signed deals to return to Alabama and compete for the job vacated by Ty Simpson.

No one knows what Cam Coleman is going to do

At this point, nobody seems to have a read on what Coleman is going to do. Alabama feels good about where it sits with Coleman, but crossing the rivalry lines doesn’t happen that often, particularly for prominent players who made a name for themselves at the other school.

Texas has always felt like an obvious fit, but the pull of staying closer to home and playing with guys he knows well is alluring, too.

Whoever gets Coleman will get one of the best receivers in the country for one season. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll enter the 2027 NFL Draft and almost certainly be a first-round pick. He’s got all the physical tools and ability to be a long-time pro.

For now, everyone is playing the waiting game. Coleman will make a decision when he’s ready, and all schools involved will wait as long as it takes.