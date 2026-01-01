Mavericks can finally grant Klay Thompson his biggest wish through a trade

Two seasons ago, the Dallas Mavericks acquired 3-point shooter Klay Thompson via a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. The move seemed promising at first, as Thompson was supposed to make a dominant trio alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Things, though, have not gone as planned nearly two years later.

Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in Thompson’s first season with Dallas, something no one expected. It was a gut-crushing move, and now the Mavericks are in a rebuild because of it.

It’s all something Thompson didn’t expect or ask for, as the recent turn of events went against his usual desire to win. It’s also why Dallas may have to pull the plug on the Thompson experiment this summer if they want to help him reach his goal.

Klay Thompson’s tenure in Dallas set to run its course

When Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks, his goal was simple. He wanted to go to a contender where he had a shot at winning an NBA Championship.

At the time, Thompson believed Dallas gave him the best opportunity to win a title, as he turned down deals from a more lucrative deal from the Lakers. He believed the Mavs had the pieces in place to make a title run, since the team was coming off their 2024 Finals appearance. It was a vision he strongly believed in.

His goal, though, might have come to an end, especially with Dallas entering a mini-rebuild. The team has made it clear they want to build around Cooper Flagg. They believe they can create a future roster that will be competitive in the upcoming years. This means that it’s very unlikely Dallas will be a real NBA Finals contender next season, as rebuilds take time.

It’s very unlikely Thompson will want to waste another year in Dallas while they try to build a roster around their teenage prodigy. In a recent exit interview, the Mavs’ guard hinted at the possibility of playing on another team. His response to a question about his future implies he might be open to a trade, and it’s something he seemingly isn’t opposed to.

Thompson’s trade value went up at the right time

Last season, Thompson’s role with Dallas took a turn when the team demoted him to a sixth-man role. It was something the shooter quickly embraced, as he proved to be a major spark off the bench.

While his numbers took a minor dip this season, Thompson still showcased his ability to shoot with ease. In the Mavs’ final game of the season, the veteran guard reverted to his old ways, as he hit 44.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

He had some of the best games of the season in March, where he once again proved he could still shoot at a high level. Thompson had multiple games when he went perfect from behind the arc, as the sharpshooter made it clear he could still perform at 36 years old.

His continuous strong shooting and double-digit scoring average proved he would have no problem producing on a title contender. It’s also why Dallas would have no trouble trading the future Hall of Famer.

So, the Mavs should use their leverage and trade Klay Thompson while his value remains high. He would be able to help on a contending team, as his services wouldn’t match Dallas’ plans.