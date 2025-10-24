Alvaro Odriozola prop bets & odds to score a goal October 24

[gambcom-standard rankid=”4130″ ]
Think Alvaro Odriozola will score a goal in Real Sociedad’s upcoming game against Sevilla FC on Friday, October 24 at 3:00 PM ET? For anytime goalscorer odds, updated stats and trends, see below.
Last time out, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 away from home against RC Celta de Vigo, taking 17 shots and outshooting Celta de Vigo by 14.
Alvaro Odriozola’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. Sevilla FC
- Odds to score a goal next game: +1800
Alvaro Odriozola’s 2026-27 Stats
- Odriozola has one goal but zero assists for Real Sociedad in LaLiga this season.
- In terms of xG (expected goals), Odriozola is at 0.0, which is close to his actual goal tally of one.
- So far in the 2026-27 season, he has attempted two shots, averaging 0.3 per game.
Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla FC Scoring Insights
- Offensively, Real Sociedad is 16th in LaLiga (eight goals, 0.9 per match). And defensively, Sevilla is 15th (14 goals conceded, 1.6 per match).
- Sevilla has scored 16 goals in 9 matches this season (third in LaLiga), and Real Sociedad has allowed 13 goals in 9 matches (14th in league).
- Real Sociedad is 18th in LaLiga in goal differential at -5.
- Sevilla’s goal difference (+2) is sixth in LaLiga.
Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla FC Match Info
- Matchup: Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 24, 2025
- Venue: Reale Arena
