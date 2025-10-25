Vincent Marchetti prop bets & odds to score a goal October 24

[gambcom-standard rankid=”4130″ ]
When Paris FC takes on FC Nantes on Friday, October 24 at 2:45 PM ET, will Vincent Marchetti find the back of the net? Keep reading for updated stats and anytime goalscorer odds for this game.
Paris FC’s last game was a 2-1 defeat away from home against RC Lens while being outshot by two in the match, seven to five.
Want to watch Vincent Marchetti take on FC Nantes?
Vincent Marchetti’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. FC Nantes
- Odds to score a goal next game: +625
Vincent Marchetti’s 2026-27 Stats
- So far in 2026-27, Marchetti has one Ligue 1 goal for Paris FC, but zero assists.
- In terms of expected goals, Marchetti (0.0 xG) has almost matched his actual goal tally (one).
- Thus far in the 2026-27 season, he is averaging 1.0 shot per match, having taken five in total (two on target).
Paris FC vs. FC Nantes Scoring Insights
- Paris FC has scored 13 goals in 8 matches this season (eighth in Ligue 1), and FC Nantes has conceded nine goals in 8 games (fifth in league).
- FC Nantes is 16th in Ligue 1 in goals scored (five overall, 0.6 per game), and Paris FC is 15th in goals conceded (15 overall, 1.9 per game).
- With 13 goals scored and 15 allowed, Paris FC is 11th in Ligue 1 in goal differential.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is 13th in Ligue 1 at -4.
Paris FC vs. FC Nantes Match Info
- Matchup: Paris FC vs. FC Nantes
- Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Date: October 24, 2025
- Venue: Stade Jean Bouin
Watch Paris FC vs. FC Nantes
