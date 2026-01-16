‘Amadeus,’ Starring Will Sharpe as Mozart, Acquired by Starz for U.S.

“Amadeus,” Sky’s five-part series about the rivalry between composers Mozart and Salieri starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany, has been acquired by Starz for the U.S.

Based on Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play and adapted by “Black Doves” creator Joe Barton, “Amadeus” premiered on Sky in the U.K. on Dec. 21. It stars Sharpe as musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Bettany as envious court composer Antonio Salieri and Gabrielle Creevy as Mozart’s loyal wife Constanze.

The acquisition deal for “Amadeus” was brokered by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, and the series is expected to debut on Starz this year.

“‘Amadeus’ is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history’s most intoxicating rivalries,” said Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks. “With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy and genius at the heart of Mozart’s world. Audiences continue to be drawn to Starz because of the power of our premium period dramas, and ‘Amadeus’ delivers that in spectacular form.”

The show’s official synopsis reads: “25-year-old Amadeus arrives in bustling 18th Century Vienna, no longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri. As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and skepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift. Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God. Salieri vows to bring him down. What begins as professional rivalry turns into a deeply personal obsession spanning 30 years, culminating in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to entwine himself with Mozart’s legacy forever.”

Alongside Sharpe, Bettany and Creevy, “Amadeus” stars Rory Kinnear as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu as Cecilia Weber, Jonathan Aris as Leopold Mozart, Ényì Okoronkwo as Da Ponte, Jessica Alexander as Katerina, Hugh Sachs as Von Strack, Paul Bazely as Von Swieten, Rupert Vansittart as Rosenberg, Anastasia Martin as Aloysia Weber, Nancy Farino as Josepha Weber, Olivia-Mai Barrett as Sophie Weber, Viola Prettejohn as Princess Elizabeth and Jyuddah Jaymes as Franz Süssmayr.