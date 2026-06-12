Amanda Peet: “I was able to safely act psychotic without really hurting anyone”

Amanda Peet didn’t need a superhero cape or a flamethrower to make Mel Cooper dangerous in season two of Your Friends & Neighbors. She just needed menopause, a collapsing sense of self, and a creator willing to let a middle-aged woman go properly sideways without turning it into a Very Special Streaming Monologue.

Mel, Coop’s ex-wife in the Apple TV+ series, spent the first season orbiting Jon Hamm’s unraveling hedge-fund-turned-suburban-thief disaster. In season two, the chaos is still coming from inside the mansion, sure, but Peet gets her own fuse to burn. The show’s creator, Jonathan Tropper, apparently knew exactly how to pitch it. “At some point, when he was telling me what Mel’s storyline was going to be, Jonathan Tropper said, ‘It’s kind of like, have you seen that Michael Douglas movie Falling Down? This is what you get to do this season. Congratulations.’”

That’s one of the sneaky pleasures of Your Friends & Neighbors. The show looks, at first glance, like another glossy drama about very expensive people doing very stupid things. Which it is. But season two pushes darker, weirder, and more internal, especially with Mel. Coop may be out there trying to keep his criminal second act from blowing up his family, but Mel’s body and identity are staging a coup of their own. “I just love that he wanted to get into the whole menopause thing,” Peet says. “I feel like it’s kind of in the zeitgeist right now. And, you know, obviously I’m going through menopause.”

There’s still something absurd about how rarely television has let women talk about this without either winking too hard or dimming the lights into medical-brochure seriousness. Men have been allowed to have midlife crises with sports cars, affairs, guitars, boats, motorcycles, and, apparently, burglary. Women get hot flashes and are told to keep the kitchen island nice.

Peet, mercifully, got better material. “To be able to have Jonathan write these scenes for me where I was able to safely act psychotic without really hurting anyone,” she says, “it was just pretty delicious.”

That “safely” is doing a lot of work. Acting, at its best, is a controlled demolition. Nobody gets injured, but the building still comes down. Peet found a way to feed some real-life voltage into Mel without making her a punchline. “Sublimate all of my real feelings into my TV show,” she says.

It helps that the show doesn’t flatten Mel into one thing. She’s not just angry. She’s not just hormonal. She’s not just the ex-wife standing in the doorway while the more cinematic criminal plot rolls by in the driveway. Peet saw Tropper aiming for something more specific and more recognizable: a woman getting squeezed by age, motherhood, marriage fallout, and a culture that starts looking past women right around the time they still have plenty left to say.

“I thought that was great that he was looking for ways to have this middle-aged single woman lose her… who’s about to be an empty nester,” Peet says, correcting herself in real time. “Or not an empty nester. She still has her son. But I could tell that he was trying to make it fun and interesting, and I just love him.”

That’s the trick. Fun and interesting. Not soft-focus inspirational. Fun and interesting, which is still revolutionary when the subject is a woman staring down the barrel of being seen less by everyone around her.

Peet points to Naomi Watts as one of the people who helped move the conversation out of the locked drawer. “I think Naomi Watts helped with putting it in the foreground for us and making it easier to talk about it, making it less taboo,” she says.

But Peet also appreciated that Your Friends & Neighbors didn’t stop the whole machine so somebody could announce the theme in a tidy speech. “I appreciated that Tropper, without having someone embark on a soliloquy about it, [was] talking about feeling invisible, losing your looks, being passed over, feeling insanely moody, losing your children or in any event launching them out of the house, and then having surrendered your career track to bring them up,” she says. “It’s all very relatable.”

And still, crucially, funny. Because if the whole thing were only grim, it would miss the point. There is absurdity in the spiral. There is comedy in trying to remain socially acceptable while your interior life is lighting furniture on fire. Peet plays that line beautifully: Mel isn’t “losing it” in some generic TV way. She’s having a very particular implosion in a very particular zip code, surrounded by people who have made denial into interior design.

Peet also has Fantasy Life coming up, her first film in a decade and an indie at a time when the industry is finding major success outside of the Hollywood studio system.

“I think you’re right,” she says of the possibility that indies might be having a moment again. “But just now, right?”

Meanwhile, Peet’s got Mel Cooper detonating through season two of Your Friends & Neighbors, turning menopause, invisibility, resentment, and suburban collapse into something much sharper than a wellness podcast and a lot more entertaining.

Congratulations, Mel. You got the Falling Down season.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.