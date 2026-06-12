‘The Furious’ Review: Action Spectacle Built on Body-Breaking Blows

While watching the eloquently composed fights that power “The Furious” forward, a bliss arises that often comes when honed professionals ply their trade with exacting force. The action star Xie Miao plays Wang Wei, a mute single father searching for his recently kidnapped daughter, Rainy (Yang Enyou). He teams with Navin (Joe Taslim), a journalist investigating his own wife’s disappearance. Scattered clues lead them to a child trafficking ring run by the wealthy racketeer Paklung (Joey Iwanaga). Xie and Taslim’s intricate physical artistry recalls the heights of 1990s Hong Kong action cinema.

“The Furious” is a rousing piece of spectacle. Directed with a sure hand by Kenji Tanigaki, it delivers the kind of pristine set pieces, invigorating camerawork and seamless editing that made “Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In,” on which Tanigaki served as the action designer, a beautifully choreographed picture built on body-breaking blows.

Tanigaki doesn’t want to reinvent the proverbial wheel. He aims to perfect it. This refined film leans on the genre’s familiar themes and common tropes, like children in peril and spouses seeking revenge on behalf of a slain loved one. It also takes place, as the title card explains, “somewhere in Southeast Asia,” which allows the members of an esteemed ensemble hailing from across the continent to combine their martial arts styles to form a unique blend of regionalist combat.